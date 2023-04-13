McDonald’s Qatar raises 250,000 QAR for children’s education

As part of its efforts to support impoverished children, McDonald’s Qatar supports EAA’s programmes through awareness-building, fundraising and volunteering.

McDonald’s Qatar, owned and operated by Al Mana Restaurants & Food Company W.L.L., has raised 250,000 Qatari Riyals to donate to Education Above All (EAA), a global foundation that promotes access to education for children in need.

During Ramadan, McDonald’s Qatar ran a campaign where it donated 1 Qatari Riyal to EAA for every purchase of a happy meal.

The partnership between McDonald’s Qatar and Education Above All began in October 2022 in a bid to support EAA’s foundation programmes through awareness-building, fundraising, and volunteering activities.

Since the beginning of the partnership, McDonald’s Qatar has collected a total of 250,000 QAR, and have donated 116,592 QAR from Happy Meal sales during the holy month of Ramadan, alone.

Commenting on the donation, Mr. Mithqual Abunasser, General Manager of McDonald’s Qatar said, “We are grateful to our customers for their support in helping us achieve our goal. Through their contributions, we are able to deliver on our promise to feed and foster our community and build a brighter future for the next generation, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds.

At McDonald’s Qatar, we believe that education is key to unlocking their potential and developing future leaders. We are not only empowering the youth today but we are supporting the development of future leaders.”

Taj Sulaiman, Director of Partnerships at EAA Foundation, said: “EAA Foundation is committed to using education to help transform lives and bring about a better world for everyone, we are proud to work alongside partners who support our vision of bringing hope and real opportunities to the lives of children through education.”

Rahlatuna programme

McDonald’s Qatar has taken its commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030’s “Human Development” pillar to the next level by consolidating all its CSR efforts under one umbrella which they refer to as Rahlatuna, which translates to “Our Journeys” in English.

This platform is a testament to McDonald’s Qatar’s unwavering vision of giving back to the community and fostering a positive impact on society.

Through Rahlatuna, the innovative brand strives to engage the community in a meaningful and constructive way, as evidenced by its long history of supporting education, notable charitable causes, championing athletes, fostering artists, cleaning beaches and donating books.

Education is a key focus of McDonald’s Qatar’s CSR programme, hence the innovative brand will continue supporting Education Above All by enabling customers to make a donation from any of the 71 restaurants strategically located around Qatar at various touch points.

McDonald’s Qatar crew members will continue to ask customers if they would like to add as little as 1 QAR to their total bill before enjoying the meal purchased.