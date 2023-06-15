McDonald’s Qatar holds blood donation drive for customers and employees

The leading quick-service restaurant observed World Blood Donor Day as part of its CSR platform, Rahlatuna.

To commemorate World Blood Donor Day 2023, McDonald’s Qatar, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Blood Donor Centre, organised a blood donation drive at its flagship restaurant branch in the Old Airport area.

The initiative provided an opportunity for McDonald’s customers and voluntary staff members from each of its 73 restaurant branches in Qatar, as well as several of the quick service restaurant’s higher management officials to participate in the selfless act of donating blood and to contribute to making a positive impact on the community.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on 14 June every year.

The event seeks to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and acknowledge donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

In Qatar, HMC Blood Donor Centre is the only organisation that manages the national blood supply for all governmental and private health institutes. For the last thirty years, the entity completely relies on voluntary donors to ensure adequate stocks of blood for timely provision to patients.

Commenting on the occasion, McDonald’s Qatar General Manager, Mr Mithqual Abu Nasser said: “Positively influencing the lives of the people we serve has been a top priority for us at McDonald’s Qatar. Our McFamily members are focused on identifying ways in which we can make a bigger impact. I am pleased to highlight that this is the second year we have undertaken this generous initiative and the response, from employees and customers alike, has been remarkable.

Donating blood is one of the easiest and simplest ways to boost community well-being, support our health system, and engage in something that can be potentially lifesaving for people critically in need.”

Executive Director for Division of Transfusion Medicine, Dr. Aysha Al Malki expressed her sincere appreciation to McDonald’s Qatar for this noble initiative of blood donation, she highlighted the importance of safe blood and blood products and how their transfusion is a critical aspect of care.

The availability of an adequate and safe blood supply is crucial for various medical procedures, including surgeries and treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and blood disorders.

Blood donation is an essential act of generosity that saves lives and fosters a stronger community.

McDonald’s Qatar’s blood donation drive builds on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, Rahlatuna. The comprehensive platform combines all of McDonald’s CSR endeavours in Qatar over the past three decades and embodies its shared journey with its community towards a brighter, safer and more inclusive future for all.

Rahlatuna also echoes the dedication of McDonald’s Qatar in building, celebrating and giving back to the community.

Aligned with the organisation’s firm commitment to the human and social development pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030, McDonald’s Qatar continually strives to address the needs of the society and has made notable strides in elevating the quality of life for its people.

Through forging partnerships with local organisations, such as HMC for blood donation drives, or Education Above All to enable underprivileged youth’s access to education, McDonald’s Qatar has strongly championed community welfare since it opened its doors in 1995.