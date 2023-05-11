McDonald’s Hamburger University graduates 26 restaurant leaders in Qatar

The company was recently accredited as a great place to work and named one of the top 10 places to work in Qatar.

McDonald’s Qatar has announced that 26 restaurant leaders have graduated from the “Leading Great Restaurants” (LGR) training course, offered by their renowned Hamburger University.

The graduation ceremony was held in Doha, Qatar, on 10th May, 2023.

The LGR course is mandatory for those seeking to qualify for a “restaurant leader” role in the future, providing valuable insights into how to manage employees and handling challenging situations.

The training was led by expert trainers from Dubai and Pakistan and covered a range of topics, including elevator pitch conversation, feedback, coaching, all of which were upgraded to a manager level.

“We are excited to congratulate the class of 2023 on their completion of the Hamburger University capstone training for Leading Great Restaurants, and to honour the graduation of our Restaurant Manager,” said Mithqual Abunasser, General Manager of McDonald’s Qatar.

“The course is a testament to our commitment to providing our employees with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in their careers,” he added.

McDonald’s Qatar is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within its workforce and providing its employees with world-class training opportunities to help them succeed in their careers.

This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to providing its employees with a positive and engaging work environment and further motivates the organisation to continue investing in its employees’ growth and development.

McDonald’s Qatar states that it is committed to providing its employees with world-class training opportunities to help them succeed in their careers.