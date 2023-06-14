Mbappe’s PSG drama surfaces with star player’s first public comments

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old French decided against extending his contract with PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain’s reaction towards Kylian Mbappe has edged the 24-year-old to publicly remark on the inside matters of the Parisian club.

“I have never discussed any contract renewal with PSG,” the French star voiced in a statement to AFP after reports of PSG’s frustration leaked out.

“The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022, of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 — and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them,” Mbappe added.

As reported initially by French sports newspaper L’Equipe, Mbappe informed PSG through a letter that he would not extend his contract by one year to 2025, framing a harsh response from the Qatar-owned club.

Several media reports have indicated that PSG does not want to lose Mbappe for free and plans to sell him or persuade him to stay.

However, the standoff between Mpabbe and PSG may be just beginning as the forward revealed that ex-teammate Lionel Messi allegedly did not get the respect he deserved while playing in France.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mpabbe described Messi’s treatment in France as a shame.

“We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don’t understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone,” the French star added.

“We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn’t get the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but that’s how it happened.”

With Mpabbe’s foot soon to be out of the door, the star may finally sign with Real Madrid.

Spanish media outlet Sport reports said the club is “ready to put 200 million euros on the table to sign Kylian Mbappe in this summer transfer window and not wait until his contract expires in 2024.”

“The Frenchman is an absolute desire of Florentino Perez and the madridistas, who see him as the galactico of the new Los Blancos project,” the publication wrote.

“Real Madrid are waiting for the player to force his exit or for PSG to officially put him up for sale before sending the final offer.”

A pre-contract agreement can be signed by Mbappe in January of next year for Madrid.