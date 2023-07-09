Mbappe triggers tensions among teammates after ‘divisive’ PSG comments

Last week, PSG’s president voiced, “nobody is bigger than the club,” in reference to Mpabbe’s approach to exit the team.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has triggered drama in the locker room after describing Paris-Saint-Germain as a divisive club during his latest interview with France Football.

Mpabbe’s controversial interview, which has disgruntled some of his teammates, suggests there’s more to his contract saga than what meets the eye.

“Do people trivialise my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don’t blame them,” the 24-year-old told the publication.

“In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team, and I’ve been scoring a lot for years.

“So, for people, it becomes normal. I never complained that my performances were trivialised. I am young, and I had the chance to be an observer not so long ago, before being an actor,” Mpabbe added.

Seen to be the face of French football, Mpabbe, expressed in his interview that the famed PSG club does more harm than good.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

According to Sky Sports, six PSG players have reached out to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about Mbappe’s comments, with two of the players reportedly having only joined the club this summer.

The comments by the superstar were publicised after Al-Khelaifi delivered an ultimatum to Mbappe, giving the footballer two weeks to decide his future at the club.

“It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he continued. “And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear,” the Qatari PSG president said.

However, sources told ESPN that Al-Khelaifi’s remarks have not fazed Mbappe, who is currently on vacation in his home country of Cameroon.

With everything out in the open, Mbappe’s future with PSG seems to be sealed as the footballer appears to have burned any bridges of a contract extension.

According to several publications, Real Madrid appears to be the only option for Mbappe.

Los Blancos’s is said to be keen on striking a deal, but the Spanish club is waiting for Mbappe or PSG to make the first move publicly.

“Sources said there has been no progress with negotiations between PSG and Mbappe. The forward is set to receive a loyalty bonus worth €70m from PSG if he stays for another season, but Madrid are confident it won’t hinder their chances of signing him,” ESPN reported.