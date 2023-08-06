Mbappe rejects PSG contract extension clause that offers guarantee to sell him in 2024

The latest update from Fabrizio Romano entails that the 24-year-old French star has no intention of renewing his contract at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe has no intention of renewing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano who reported that the striker has rejected the club’s latest renewal offer.

PSG has presented Mbappe with a lucrative proposal, offering him the opportunity of a confirmed departure from the French Club to join Real Madrid or any other club of his preference in the upcoming summer of 2024.

The move for Mbappe comes after the footballer officially becomes a free agent in January next year.

The deadline for Mbappe set by PSG was 31st July, requiring his commitment to remain with the club until at least the summer of 2025. Failure to comply would result in his sale to the highest bidding club in the following month.

“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club’s new manager in July.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free; we can’t do that.” Al-Khelaifi added.

Starting this month, Mbappe is set to receive a €60 million loyalty bonus from PSG. This payment will be paid in instalments, attributed to his continued association with the club until 1st August, due to a distinct clause in his current contract.

Standing his ground, Mbappe appears unmotivated by any pursuit other than his own as he rejected Al-Hilal’s world-record offer to play in Saudi Arabia for one year.

According to reports, PSG is convinced Mbappe only wants a move to Real Madrid. The Parisians are reportedly ready to take the Spanish heavyweights to the FIFA courts, alleging illegal negotiations with their player.

Madrid’s President Florentino Perez’s very public desire to recruit Mbappe into his squad has led the Qatari-owned club to be convinced that a pre-agreement with the striker has already been inked.

FIFA rules prohibit any contact between the club and the player without the consent of the team that owns his services. However, it is unclear how PSG can prove that Mbappe has discussed agreements with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid has refrained from providing official statements aside from expressing their public intent to acquire Mbappe.