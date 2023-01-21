Mbappe ‘still attracted’ to Real Madrid despite contract extension with PSG: reports 

Mbappe is arguably Madrid’s biggest transfer target since Cristiano Ronaldo

Rumours of Kylian Mbappe’s future have again been linked to Real Madrid after a report by the Spanish journalist Carlos Carpio.

The Spaniard proclaims that the gates to Madrid are still open for France’s wonder boy despite his 2025 extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, as referenced by the journalist, Mbappe must lower his financial demands in order to be made available to the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid has always been a target of the 24-year-old superstar but he snubbed the Spanish giant’s May last year when he signed a three-year contract extension.

Madrid has talked down the prospect of signing the striker since the rejection, but it’s apparent that the longtime club president Florentino Perez is keen on swiping football’s upcoming dignitary.

Pressured politically and financially, Mbappe’s decision was moved by pressure within the country as French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the footballer about his value.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Mbappe went on record about the conversations with Macron.

“I never imagined I’m gonna talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy. He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now’, Mbappe said.

According to Mbappe, Macron also addressed the links to Madrid. “You have time to leave; you can stay a little bit more.'”

“Of course,” Mbappe said, “when the president says that to you, that counts.” Mbappe has since been caught up in a spat with his teammate Neymar Jr though this was downplayed as mere rumours by PSG’s management.

Ignited by a “Penaltygate”, the French wonder boy appeared completely dissatisfied on the pitch and reportedly requested to exit the club in January 2023, according to ESPN sources.

In spite of Mbappe’s signing with Madrid, the club is actively looking to rejuvenate its locker room with new players.

Losing to Barcelona 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup, Madrid is inquiring for additional support to back Club captain Karim Benzema.

Several players have been linked, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol, and Portuguese star Goncalo Ramos.