Record breaking: 5 billion engaged with Qatar World Cup 2022, FIFA says

Argentina and France Final achieved a global reach of close to 1.5 billion viewers, with the opening match capturing over 550 million

Just a little over a month from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA has revealed a host of new records, first announcing an audience of five billion people engaged with the winter tournament.

Resulting in “almost six billion engagements on social media,” the Qatar tournament cast its own media universe that produced an absurd set of figures.

Citing the research of Nielsen Media Data, FIFA 2022 dinged 93.6 million posts across all platforms, with a 262 billion cumulative reach and 5.95 billion engagements.

From 172 goals to 420,000 volunteer applications, we take a look back at the record-breaking numbers from the 22nd edition of the #FIFAWorldCup: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) January 18, 2023

Breaking the digital figures of any other previous FIFA edition, 811 million people engaged with FIFA’s channels, five times more than in Russia’s hosting in 2018.

The attention to the World Cup was proven historic for the digital sphere as Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed that the company recorded its highest search traffic in 25 years.

Twitter’s Elon Musk announced that 24,400 tweets were posted every second in the final during France’s second goal by Kylian Mpabbe, the fastest rate ever.

Additionally, impressions documented on the social media platform were incomparable to other sports editions, as 147 billion impressions were accumulated during the World Cup, which is more than double the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Similar to the diverse game on the pitch, the tournament organized 37,000 pieces of content in 11 languages on all social media platforms.

Other notable achievements

A tournament full of notable contributions, locally, 1.85 million visitors attended the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha’s Al Bidda park.

Moreover, a flock of 1.4 million fans worldwide flocked to the small peninsula marking an average attendance of 53,000 fans per match and an overall capacity of over 96%.

Hosting daily entertainment events, an array of 530,000 people attended the various outlets daily.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and Chairman of the 2022 tournament, expressed that the World Cup was a benchmark for future events.

“In 2010, we told the world to ‘Expect Amazing’, and we have delivered on that promise in spectacular fashion. This has been an incredible edition of the FIFA World Cup and one that will set a benchmark for future mega-event hosts,” Al Thawadi said.