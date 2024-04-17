Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semi-finals

PSG delivered a stunning comeback on a thrilling night in the Champions League to dump Barcelona out of the tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain overpowered Barcelona 4-1 in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final to take the tie 6-4 on aggregate on Tuesday evening.

Raphinha fired Barcelona ahead early on in the 12th minute, but Ronald Araujo’s red card in the 29th minute turned the tide in PSG’s favour, leaving the Spanish team short of men.

Former Barca star Ousmane Dembele scored before halftime with Vitinha levelling the tie for PSG.

Departing superstar Kylian Mbappe hit a brace as he was awarded a penalty in the 69th minute and another minute before the game whistle blew.

Dembele said the game had to be won, stating, “It looked bad, but the team concentrated— whatever happened, we had to beat Barcelona.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar that the red card disadvantaged the Spanish team.

“In Europe, playing with 10, you know you are going to suffer. We tried, and we fought to be in the semifinals; it’s a tough blow because we were convinced we could get through,” the footballer said.

Barcelona coach Xavi cited the loss on the referees, saying, “The referee was really bad. I told him his performance was a disaster. I don’t like to talk about referees, but it had a clear impact in the season and it has to be said.”

“We are very upset and angry because the red card was the decisive factor in the match. With 11, we were in a good position, playing well and in command,” Xavi added.

“It’s too much to flash a red card in a game like this. There was another game after that. It is a pity that the work of the season was ruined by an unnecessary expulsion,” he added.