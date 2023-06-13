Sheikh Jassim’s Manchester United takeover ‘imminent’: reports

Sheikh Jassim’s bid for Manchester United has been reported as successful, according to reports from local Qatari media.

Sources in Qatar have declared Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim allegedly successful in his bid to buy Manchester United, sparking excitement among fans across the world.

The Qatar-based Al Watan newspaper reported that an announcement to confirm Sheikh Jassim as the new owner of the Premier League club is now “imminent” following a fifth and final bid that was submitted ahead of the deadline last week.

“The success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United and the announcement of the deal soon,” the Qatari publication tweeted.

Al Watan’s Editorial Director Fahed Al Emadi endorsed the claim, noting, “All the news received indicates the success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United, and the announcement of the deal will be very soon.”

Meanwhile, Qatari businessman Zaid Al Hamdan, who has close connections with the family, also tweeted “congratulations” to Sheikh Jassim, garnering mass reactions from Manchester United fans online.

Despite the speculations, no official confirmation has been made by either party.

Last week’s fifth and “final” offer reportedly sought 100 percent of the club as well as a pledge for improvements, specifically for investment in infrastructure and recruitment.

🚨BREAKING: It is over, QATAR has apparently bought MANCHESTER UNITED✅🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/3sNeePsIOl — Man Utd Today (@manutoday) June 12, 2023

In addition, Sheikh Jassim’s offer bears a unique proposition to obliterate the club’s debt, currently standing at £536 million. Reports suggest Sheikh Jassim has offered around $6bn for full ownership of the club.

However, is currently going head to head with British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe who has proposed shared ownership that would leave the Glazer family with a piece of the pie.

The proposed takeover of Manchester United has been in conversation since November last year, with official bids being offered in February 2023.