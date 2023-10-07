Max Verstappen wins third F1 world title after Perez crashes out of Qatar GP sprint

The 17th round of the Formula 1 season is taking place in Qatar for the second time.

Max Verstappen’s made history on Saturday after securing his third consecutive Formula 1 drivers’ title at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix (GP) Sprint.

The Dutchman’s victory became official after his teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race at the newly-revamped Lusail International Circuit.

Verstappen clinched the title with six Grand Prix races to go, etching his name in the Formula 1 record books.

The @F1 race weekend is in full gear at @lusailcircuit, where thousands of people have gathered to witness a roaring showdown on the tracks.



Doha News spoke to spectators at the circuit to find out more about the spectacular global event.@VisitQatar pic.twitter.com/2MdLqFXJvA — Doha News (@dohanews) October 6, 2023

He now becomes the fifth driver to win three world champions back to back along with Lewis Hamilton, Micheal Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Sebastian Vettel.

Paired with the fastest car on the grid, the 26-year-old will aim to get his 14th win of the season on Sunday and his fourth title for the upcoming 2024 season.

Before Verstappen’s announced win, speed racer Oscar Piastri came out on top after a feverish Sprint Shootout session, becoming the first rookie to lead an F1 race in the last ten years.

Defeating teammate Lando Norris and Verstappen for the landmark pole position, Piastri delivered a time of 1m 24.454s on the track to finish under a lap.

The McLaren driver won the Qatar GP Sprint by 1.871s from 2023 World Champion Verstappen.