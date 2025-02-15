Match for Hope: Influencers and football legends unite for a common cause

A last-minute winner sealed the fate of the charity football match, surpassing its previous 2024 success and delivering an unforgettable entertainment experience.

Football legends and influencers joined forces at Doha’s Stadium 974 for Match for Hope, combining entertainment with fundraising to support education for underprivileged children.

Team KSIxAboFlah, featuring legends like Thierry Henry, Alessandro Del Piero, and Andrea Pirlo, triumphed over Team ChunkzxSpeed 6-5 – courtesy of a late winner from American comedian Adam Waheed.

But beyond the win, the true focus was on putting on an unforgettable show and supporting a meaningful cause.

The second edition of Match for Hope resulted in more than QAR 38 million (equivalent to $10.7m) raised to support out-of-school children’s education through Education Above All’s various initiatives. The inaugural edition in 2024 raised QAR 32 million ($8.8m) and supported more than 70,000 children across Palestine, Mali, Pakistan, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania.

“It is our duty as influencers and people of our stature to go back and give it to the community,” Chunkz, co-captain of one of the teams, had said ahead of the match, hinting Match for Hope could go on to become a regular occurring.

“Everyone is here for the same reason. I’d love to make sure this is a yearly thing as we try to give back to the charity as much as possible.”

Friday’s Match for Hope wasn’t just about top-tier football skills—as the focus was on delivering a spectacular show.

And deliver it did. A dramatic last-minute winner, flashy showboating, nostalgia, and star performances—including Macklemore’s powerful tribute to the Palestinian cause—made it more than just a match. Rasha Rizk, the voice behind Arabic theme songs for iconic Spacetoon channel, set the tone with a pre-match performance, ensuring there was something for everyone.

#Grammy Award-winning artist @macklemore led the fans in Stadium 974 to chant "Free Palestine" during his half-time performance at the second edition of @MatchForHope. pic.twitter.com/vh5MdH2Dl7 — Doha News (@dohanews) February 14, 2025

While it may have started with the spectacles of a competitive professional football match, the game quickly escalated into a spectacle designed for the spotlight.

Goalkeepers wore GoPros, celebrations featured extra cameras, and for the first time, managers Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino were likely broadcast live during their dressing room discussions. The theatrics were in full swing, attracting mainstream attention and ensuring it was more than just a game.

Multiple live streams were simultaneously up on YouTube and Ishowspeed’s stream, which was watched by hundreds of thousands in real-time, and had already amassed more than seven million views within 16 hours since the stream started. A YouTube support staff had flown in especially from Dubai to handle any hiccups.

In the 35th minute, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry – who had been casually jogging around the pitch until that point – baited influencer Tobi Brown into a handball to earn a penalty, the cinema started. AboFlah, one of the co-captains of the night, appeared at the stadium’s screens eager to come on to take the penalty.

The Kuwaiti YouTuber wanted to make his mark, which he was perhaps already successful by donning the iconic haircut that Brazilian Ronaldo had done for the 2002 World Cup. He came on and he scored.

AboFlah (right) before coming on to take the penalty. (Chunkz/ YouTube)

The only goal from the ex-pros came through Alessandro Del Piero’s late first-half strike as Andres Iniesta and David Silva clocked in an assist each in Team ChunkzxIshowspeed’s early first-half lead.

The atmosphere in the stands rivaled that of any professional match, with fans waving banners, many of which supported those who had never played football professionally. For many in the crowd, who had followed the creators’ lives on screen, the experience was a unique one.

The excitement reached its peak early on, with the loudest cheers in the first half erupting when Ishowspeed charged forward in the 9th minute. His cross eventually led to the game’s first goal, which was scored by co-captain KSI into his own net.

It made up for a good plot as Ishowspeed and KSI had exchanged banter in the build-up to the game, most notably during the pre-match press conference that had the energy of a boxing face-off mixed with comedy.

“I might consider retirement if I do not score this time,” Ishowspeed had said ahead of the match, believing his goalless streak in charity matches would come to an end. Yet, it was KSI who was seen convincing the American creator, in the live stream, after the match to continue.

Screengrab from iShowSpeed’s YouTube live. (iShowSpeed/ TouTube)

While it was Henry rolling back the years with his no-look pass attempt and Iniesta-Silva linking up to remind us all of the silky World Cup-winning Spanish midfield, UK-based content creator Eman Balogan, who goes by the name Eman SV2 was the hat-trick hero of the night.

But the result was secondary – the true focus was on the entertainment and the cause it supported. This year, more children will be able to attend school thanks to the event’s success, surpassing last year’s efforts.