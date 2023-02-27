Manchester United captures first trophy in six years as hopes for Qatari takeover grow

The Red Devils ended the six-year wait for a trophy, earning their first title in the Erik ten Hag era.

Manchester United is back on track after defeating Newcastle United 2-0 to win the (Carabao Cup) English League Cup, ending a six-year drought for a title.

First-half goals by militant midfielder Casemiro and a crucial mistake own goal from defender Sven Botman secured Sunday’s victory to pave the way for the club’s first trophy since the 2016-17 season.

The turnaround for Old Trafford triggered a social media fever in Qatar and around the region, where thousands of United fans have eagerly awaited an opportunity for celebration this season.

Amid a takeover bid from investor Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani, several fans in the Gulf state have expressed their desire to see the club win more titles under the proposed new ownership.

“Please tell sheikh jassim to buy us, I don’t want the glazers no more look at what ten hag can do with our players,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Other social media users flooded the timeline with questions on an update for the official bid to purchase Man United.

Manchester takeover news? — QATAR🔰🇶🇦 (@UTDQatar) February 26, 2023

“Please save us from the glazers,” one account wrote, while another noted, “deliver another good news for us soon.”

Sunday’s match marked the first final for Newcastle United since a Saudi Arabia-led confederation purchased Newcastle United for a staggering $415 million in October 2021.

The Magpies have yet to clinch a title for 54 years, but are closer than they ever have been in the last decade as they sit near the top of the seed.

The victory for Man United is certainly set to pave the way for more triumphs throughout the season – a key goal included in the Qatari sheikh’s takeover propsal.

A solid foundation with Erik ten Hag’s side has rimmed the team to more opportunities which Sheikh Jassim’s bid proposes.

“Plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch” is what Man United needs for investments if it plans to get any additional silverware for its trophy cabinet.

A surplus of funds can stimulate players to join the flanks of the Red Devils and, more importantly, keep growing talents like Marcus Rashford and Antony dos Santos on the roster.

There is no set date on when a bid will be selected, however, a decision could be likely made ahead of the summer transfer window.