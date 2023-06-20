Man found with 12kg of hashish arrested for drug trafficking in Qatar

Authorities revealed that the suspect had 12 kilograms of hashish in his possession.

Qatari authorities have arrested an individual on charges of narcotics distribution as part of the country’s latest crackdown on illegal drug networks.

The individual is accused of dealing hashish, a variant of cannabis, 12kg of which was found during the operation to capture the culprit, the Ministry of Interior found.

The General Directorate for Drug Enforcement has successfully apprehended an individual from an Asian country for trafficking in hashish, in exchange for monetary gains, in collaboration with another individual outside the country. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/cA94AUjuPL — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) June 19, 2023

“Following the authorization from the Public Prosecution, the suspect was apprehended. During the search of the suspect’s resident and vehicle, quantities of hashish were discovered, packaged in various sizes of rolls and packets,” a ministry statement read.

“The individual was found guilty of trading the illicit drug for financial benefits, a statement added

However, the illicit trade was not a lone venture.

The suspect was allegedly an accomplice of another individual based outside the country, suggesting a more complex cross-border operation.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by authorities in Qatar to intensify a crackdown on drug-related offences, an issue that has been a major focus in recent years.

Qatar has made substantial progress in clamping down on such criminal activities, adopting a hardline stance on narcotics-related crimes within its jurisdiction.