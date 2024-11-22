Main contractor, first owner acquitted in Bin Durham building collapse: lawyer

Qatar’s Primary Court had sentenced multiple parties, including contractors and the building owner, for negligence in the 2023 Mansoura building collapse that killed one person and injured seven.

Lawyer Rashid Al-Saad revealed on Wednesday that an acquittal verdict was issued for the main contractor and the first owner of the building in the case of the residential building collapse in Mansoura neighbourhood in Bin Durham last year.

In a post on X, the lawyer said that a verdict was issued acquitting his client, the main contractor and the first owner of the building, of all charges against him.

“He has been cleared of any criminal responsibility in this incident,” Al-Kuwari said.

Qatar’s Primary Court previously issued a ruling in the Mansoura case, sentencing the building owner to a one-year suspended prison sentence.

It also sentenced the supervising manager of the company responsible for the maintenance work to five years in prison and the consultant associated with the same company to three years in prison.

In addition to the prison terms, a fine of QR500,000 (around $137,215) was levied against the company that performed the maintenance work, while the building owner was fined QR20,000 (around $5,000).

The area in central Doha witnessed the collapse of Residential Building No. 13 in March 2023, killing one person and injuring at least seven others.

The four-story building, located in Mansoura, collapsed while undergoing maintenance.