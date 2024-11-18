M360 MENA opens in Doha with AI, digital partnerships at the forefront

The GSMA M360 event, held for the first time in Doha, offers a platform to shape the future of the MENA region’s digital landscape.

The GSMA M360 MENA 2024 event has officially launched in Doha, marking a significant milestone for the region’s digital future.

Hosted by Ooredoo Qatar and Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore the future of mobile technology and its impact on the region’s economy and society.

The opening ceremony set the tone for two days of in-depth discussions on the potential of mobile technology to drive economic growth and societal progress in the MENA region.

“The digital transformation is at the core of Qatar’s development strategy,” said Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology. “Events like M360 MENA are vital for fostering regional collaboration and technological innovation.”

Mats Granryd, GSMA’s Director-General, added that the event shines a spotlight on how mobile connectivity and technology are shaping industries in MENA.

He pointed out that the region’s mobile services are projected to contribute $360bn to its GDP by 2030, underlining the growing importance of collaboration and innovation in driving this change.

Ooredoo’s Group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, also shared insights into how strategic partnerships can drive digital transformation across sectors, emphasising the role of digital partnerships in boosting economic growth and creating new business opportunities.

Digital transformation

Key topics at this year’s M360 MENA include the monetisation of 5G, the development of AI-ready networks, and the role of digital partnerships in advancing the region’s digital economy.

The event is also spotlighting the integration of artificial intelligence and mobile connectivity, both crucial to the region’s digital transformation.

In addition to the discussions, Ooredoo’s involvement in M360 MENA underlines its role in advancing digital transformation.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasising the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and quality of life in Qatar.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration with regional partners to build a robust digital ecosystem that supports Qatar’s vision of becoming a leader in technology and innovation.

Ooredoo is also joining other regional telecom giants such as e&, du, Omantel, and Zain in the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which aims to accelerate the development of digital products and services through network APIs.

The GSMA also released its Mobile Economy MENA 2024 report, forecasting substantial growth in the region’s mobile services.

The report projects that by 2030, 5G will account for half of all mobile connections, and AI adoption will continue to accelerate, helping operators enhance customer service and optimize network performance.

The region’s mobile technologies currently contribute 5.5 percent to MENA’s GDP, supporting millions of jobs and expanding mobile internet connectivity.

The event also offers ample networking opportunities, with exhibitors such as China Mobile, Comarch, and iHorizons showcasing the cutting-edge solutions that are shaping industries across MENA.

As M360 MENA continues to unfold, it is clear that the event will play a key role in steering the digital transformation of the MENA region, cementing it as a global hub for innovation and connectivity.