Lusail Museum’s construction set to commence this year

With an expected completion date in 2029, the Lusail Museum is expected to have a lasting cultural legacy that will engage future generations.

Construction on the new Lusail Museum is expected to commence later this year in Qatar.



Located on Al Maha Island in Lusail just north of Doha, the museum will showcase the story of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, the founder of Qatar.

According to a CNN report, the museum, promises an architectural marvel with its striking circular design, poised to stand 30 meters tall across five expansive levels.

This structure will span 11,000 square meters, situated on a site vastly exceeding its footprint, and aims to serve as a dynamic space for art exhibitions and global discourse.

Lusail, located approximately 10 miles north of the Qatari capital, Doha, has been under rapid development since 2006.

The city, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in the iconic Lusail Stadium, is renowned for its architectural splendours, including the Katara Towers. The completion of the city is anticipated to accommodate up to 200,000 residents.

The museum’s design, inspired by Muslim architecture and the natural surroundings, incorporates the crescent shape prevalent in Islamic culture.

Jacques Herzog, the project’s lead architect from the Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, highlighted the design’s intent to foster a sense of discovery and imagination among visitors.

Herzog & de Meuron, known for their work on the Tate Modern in London and the Beijing National Stadium, aims to integrate the museum seamlessly into Lusail’s landscape and the broader natural elements of sand, rock, and sea.

A ground-breaking ceremony last December marked the commencement of this ambitious project, set on Al Maha Island off Qatar’s coastline.

The museum’s design emphasises environmental sustainability, utilising local materials to minimise its ecological footprint and incorporating green spaces, solar panels, and water management systems to offset CO2 emissions.

The museum will feature a diverse array of exhibition spaces, including rooms dedicated to oriental art.

Additionally, four “anchor rooms” will draw inspiration from iconic Islamic architecture across the world, from Istanbul to Isfahan. These spaces, alongside areas designed for dialogue and mediation, reflect Qatar’s growing role as a mediator in international conflicts.

Described by Herzog as a “layered souq,” the museum aims to encapsulate the vibrancy and diversity of traditional Middle Eastern marketplaces within its structure.

This concept aligns with the vision of creating a “city within a city,” according to the designer.

Herzog emphasises the museum’s role in attracting new audiences to art and fostering global discussions, setting it apart from other projects the firm has undertaken.