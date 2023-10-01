Lusail International Circuit shows off new look ahead of F1 Qatar Grand Prix

The Qatar Grand Prix has returned to the Qatari calendar on a 10-year contract from 2023.

This month, Formula 1 fans will witness an entirely revamped Lusail International Circuit (LIC), which is set to host the return of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Designed by Qatar’s Public Works Authority Ashghal, the 5.418-kilometre Lusail Circuit will reappear for the public with new state-of-the-art facilities designed to enrich the experience for drivers and fans.

While the actual track has been left untouched, there have been changes to the seating capacity of the circuit as well as new viewing zones for fans to catch the action.

“This stunning and extensive remodelling is the product of months of hard work, ambition, and imagination and is a fitting introduction to what promises to be a thrilling weekend of motorsports,” said Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit.

Al-Mannai added, “Our long-term agreement with F1 marks a significant advancement for Qatar, which is rapidly gaining a reputation as a renowned host for some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events that are sure to serve fans on all fronts.”

What’s new?

The LIC’s grandstands have been upgraded to host 40,000 people, while 15,000 spots have been created to increase car parking capacity.

LIC officials said the upgrade was focused on quality, not quantity, as the circuit’s capacity is far less than other F1 Grand Prix hosts.

In comparison, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit has a capacity for approximately 60,000 spectators, while Bahrain International Circuit bears a size of 70,000.

LIC will also present a public fan zone in addition to a range of VIP spaces.

Lusail Hills will be introduced to fans, offering an up-close-and-personal view of the weekend action. Positioned at Turn 1 of the track, Lusail Hill will be accessible for General Admission ticket holders.

In alignment with Qatar’s goal of sustainability, 180,000 square metres of green space have been put in place to host 2,577 trees and nearly 27,000 other varieties of shrubs, succulents, and vegetation.

With F1 cars accelerating from 0 – 60mph in just 2.6 seconds, fans won’t miss any moments as 85 spectacular screens have been installed across the venue, including a giant screen on the bottom of the paddock area.

Several new buildings have also been constructed as part of the revamp, including a media centre, a medical centre, a paddock area, and a pit building. Fifty pit boxes have been created for the race, the largest among all international circuits.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 is just a number of days away from welcoming teams and fans worldwide.

The race will be held across the weekend of the 6-8 October and will host an impressive entertainment line-up, including Egyptian star Amr Diab, renowned artist Alesso, and famed singer Bruno Mars.