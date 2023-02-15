Lusail Boulevard drives up excitement with live Formula 1 demonstration 

Motorsports fan? Keep an eye on Lusail Boulevard for an exciting show in celebration of Qatar’s F1 event.

Lusail Boulevard is set to host a live stage F1 demonstration to drive up excitement for various motorsport events coming to Qatar in 2023, after concerns were raised over a decrease in foot traffic in the country’s latest hotspot.

Hosted by Qatar Airways, the special evening will take place on February 22 at 5pm and will also feature various exciting activities to get the hype up for the country’s second F1 event.

Qatar’s rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah will make a special appearance. He’ll be joined by a static display of an FIA World Endurance Championship hypercar, a Formula 1 Red Bull car driven by David Coulthard, a MotoGP bike driven by Dani Pedrosa, and a Red Bull drift car driven by Abdo Feghali.

Al Attiyah, who has won the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) 19 times and the Dakar Rally five times (2023, 2022, 2019, 2015, and 2011), will be driving his vehicle during the demonstration run.

The event will be completely free of charge for all visitors and will also include other entertainment acts, activations, a fireworks display, and a live international music performance by a well-known artist.

Attendees have two options to reach the event; either park in one of the various parking lots near Lusail Boulevard, or take the metro.

“Following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and now a growing motorsports presence, Qatar is quickly becoming a hub for global sporting events. Qatar Airways will continue to display the synergy between travel and sports, giving fans the ultimate travel experience to their favourite events, especially in Qatar,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

“We look forward to hosting a special evening of motorsport extravaganza at the world-class Lusail Boulevard, where fans can get close to the action and feel the thrills and excitement of different automobiles.”

Along with the Geneva International Motor Show in October and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship in 2024, Qatar will host two F1 and MotoGP races in 2023.

F1 and MotoGP competitions will both take place at the Lusail International Circuit in 2023. The MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar will take place from November 17–19, while the F1 Qatar Grand Prix will make its first trip to Qatar from October 6–8.