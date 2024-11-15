Lulu Mall Al Khor Wins Award for Sustainability Excellence at MECS+R MENA Award 2024

Lulu Mall Al Khor wins the Silver Award for Sustainability Excellence at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024, recognising its energy optimisation achievements and leadership in sustainable retail practices.

Lulu Mall Alkhor has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award (NOI Enhancement) for Sustainability Excellence in Energy Optimization at the MECS+R Award 2024, organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

The accolade was jointly presented by Dr. Younis Al Mulla, Chairman of MECS+R, and Mr. David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R, during the award ceremony held at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lulu Mall’s recognition as the Silver Winner in the Sustainability Excellence category, particularly for its outstanding achievements in Energy Optimization underscores its commitment to implementing sustainable practices that reduce its environmental issues while improving its financial performance.

This prestigious award marks a significant milestone for Al Khor Mall as it continues to elevate its standards of operation, sustainability, and customer experience in the competitive retail landscape of the Middle East.

As the first premium shopping destination of its kind in Al Khor’s rural heart, Lulu Mall Al Khor emphasizes sustainability and energy efficiency. It features an international standard Lulu Hypermarket, cinemas, amusement zones, a food court, restaurants, cafes, and over 100 global brands. Blending Arabic architecture with ample parking, it caters to the leisure and shopping needs of locals and expatriates alike.

Lulu mall AlKhor exemplifies sustainable retail, integrating energy optimization, waste management, plastic-free initiatives, and digitization. Through advanced eco-friendly practices and participation in Earth Hour, the mall actively promotes environmental stewardship, setting a benchmark for sustainability in the retail industry.

Lulu Mall’s journey to achieving sustainability excellence is rooted in its collaboration with Honeywell, a global leader in energy management solutions. The mall deployed the Honeywell Forge Energy Optimization system, a cloud-based platform designed to monitor and optimize energy consumption in real time. By analyzing data from weather patterns, occupancy levels, and operational conditions, the system autonomously adjusts chiller temperatures, fan speeds, and other HVAC settings to maintain peak energy efficiency.

This initiative has resulted in impressive results for Lulu Mall Alkhor. Over an 18-month period, the mall achieved an average of 15% savings on HVAC energy consumption, reducing its energy expenses significantly. In 2019, before these optimizations were implemented, the mall’s energy costs amounted to $1.28 million. For the period of August 2023 to July 2024, the mall successfully lowered its energy costs to $1.17 million, realizing savings of $110,000.

This prestigious award highlights Lulu Mall’s strategic focus on sustainability, which aligns with the broader goals of Lulu Group International to prioritize eco-friendly operations. The group’s ongoing investment in sustainable technologies and practices showcases its leadership in driving positive environmental change within the retail industry.

In Qatar, Lulu Group has consistently demonstrated its dedication to sustainability through various initiatives. Notably, the Lulu Hypermarket in Al Meshaf became the first carbon-neutral hypermarket in the GCC region, achieving this milestone in January 2023.

Additionally, Lulu Hypermarket actively supported Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, organized by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

As a part of Lulu Group International, Lulu Al Khor Mall’s achievement is a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. The award reinforces the mall’s role as a pioneer in the Middle East’s retail sector and sets a high standard for sustainable practices in the region.