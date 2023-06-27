LuLu Hypermarket launches exciting ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion and deals

Throughout the ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion, customers can enjoy remarkable discounts on a wide range of branded smartphones and mobile accessories.

LuLu Hypermarket officially inaugurated its highly anticipated ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion on Tuesday at the D-Ring Road branch in Doha.

Running until 5 July, the ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion extends across all LuLu hypermarkets in Qatar and LuLu’s online platform.

Leveraging its extensive market reach, LuLu Hypermarket aims to provide customers with unrivaled deals and exclusive offers on smartphones, accessories, and a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) products.

LuLu Hypermarket has dedicated a special area within its branches for IoT products, reflecting its commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving world of technology.

By embracing this innovation-driven approach, the company ensures that customers can explore and experience the latest advancements in personal technology, thereby enabling them to stay at the forefront of phone tech.

Commenting on the occasion, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar said: “The innovative LuLu deals get customers connected to the latest technology. The world of connectivity has never been more important, and technology has changed with the speed of light.

The LuLu ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion brings the best of global tech advances in personal technology for customers to keep pace and stay at the cutting edge of phone tech.”

Throughout the ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion, customers can enjoy remarkable discounts on a wide range of branded smartphones and mobile accessories.

LuLu Hypermarket is proud to offer ‘never-before’ seen discounts, presenting shoppers with a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality smartphones at exceptionally competitive prices.

LuLu teams up with Kalyan Jewellers

LuLu Hypermarket Group in collaboration with Kalyan Jewellers are conducting an exclusive promotion titled “Win 1.5 KG Gold and QR100,000 Lulu Gift Voucher.”

For every purchase of supermarket and department store products worth 100 QAR, customers have a chance to enter the E-raffle draw, with 50 winners standing a chance to win a 30 grams Gold Coin and 50 winners receiving LuLu shopping vouchers worth 2000 QAR each.

Additionally, as part of Lulu’s exclusive promotion, every shopper who spends 100 QAR or more will be delighted with a complimentary Gold Voucher worth 100 QAR and a Diamond Voucher worth 250 QAR.

The vouchers can be redeemed towards the purchase of jewelry at Kalyan Jewellers. This promotion is valid at all LuLu outlets until 22 August 2023.