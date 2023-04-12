Liverpool unlikely to sign Bellingham as PSG enters the race 

Last year, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi voiced interest in signing Bellingham who he described as an “amazing player.“

Qatari-owned Paris Saint Germain has reportedly entered the race to sign England international Jude Bellingham as reports say Liverpool is likely to pursue less costly footballers

The Englishman is reportedly commanding more than €100 million at least, and is now being hunted by top European clubs who are prying to complete a contract for the 19-year-old.

According to Cadena SER, pursuit by the Parisians has placed them in a warlike campaign to attract Borussia Dortmund’s star midfielder away from the attention of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United, who have been rumoured to be tying in the English international talents.

However, with a ballpark north of €100 million as the price tag, this may limit the Qatari-owned Paris club as it is negotiating the contract of Lionel Messi and several other stars on the lineup.

In addition to the fears of losing their France wonderboy Kylian Mbappe, PSG may seek to replace the star with Bellingham as he has been eyed as the next generation of footballers.

Last year’s stellar performance by the footballer at the Qatar World Cup prompted PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to acknowledge the midfielder’s advancing skills on the pitch.

“England (are) lucky to have him, to be honest,” Al-Khelaifi voiced in an interview with Skysports.

“He’s one of the best players in the tournament. Amazing – his first World Cup. He’s calm and relaxed, confident – amazing,” the PSG president added.

With a contract set to expire in 2025, Al-Khelaifi voiced his attraction to the star stating: ” Everybody wants him, I’m not going to hide it. He’s at his club, and (we have) respect, so if we want to talk to him we’ll talk to the club first.”