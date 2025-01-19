Lebanon Peace Accord to Gaza Ceasefire, what makes Qatar such a skilled negotiator?

The recent ceasefire deal to stop the war in Gaza is yet another testament to Qatar’s enduring role as a mediator of peace in conflict-stricken regions.

From the late 2000s, the Gulf nation has built an impressive reputation as a peacemaker in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), engaging in conflict resolution, humanitarian outreach, and post-conflict rebuilding efforts.

Historic milestones, such as the Lebanon peace accord in 2008, Yemen’s 2010 ceasefire, and the Darfur peace process in 2011, propelled Qatar to the world stage.

These breakthroughs were more than symbolic; they highlighted Qatar’s unique ability to navigate regional complexities and foster dialogue. It’s approach during the Arab uprising in 2011 was a subject of discussion.

By 2017, the diplomatic blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt shifted global discourse.

No longer seen as a third-party mediator, Qatar found itself at the centre of a geopolitical storm, with international mediators now working to resolve the Gulf crisis.

Despite these setbacks, Doha’s diplomatic engine roared back into action with the landmark U.S.-Taliban talks that culminated in the February 2020 Doha Agreement.

This pivotal moment re-established Qatar as a trusted intermediary in the eyes of global powers.

The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underscored this renewed commitment at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in 2022, declaring that peaceful mediation remains a cornerstone of Qatar’s foreign policy, a stance designed to reinforce its image as a reliable global partner.

The recent ceasefire deal to stop the war in Gaza is yet another testament to Qatar’s enduring role as a mediator of peace in conflict-stricken regions.

This agreement not only brought a much-needed halt to the hostilities but also underscored Qatar’s ability to facilitate dialogue and negotiate terms “acceptable” to all parties involved.

The ceasefire deal was a complex process, involving numerous stakeholders with divergent interests, including Egypt and the United States, yet Qatar’s diplomatic finesse ensured a successful outcome.

So, what makes Qataris such skilled negotiators?

Qatar: A diplomatic enabler through constitutional commitment and domestic stability

Unlike many nations where foreign policy shifts with leadership changes, Qatar’s constitution embeds a commitment to peaceful mediation.

In an interview with Doha News, Dr. Sansom Milton, a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, highlights the unique framework: “Qatar’s constitution enshrines a commitment to peacemaking, shaping its approach to diplomacy.”

Qatar’s commitment to peace is enshrined in its Permanent Constitution, which was enacted on June 8, 2004. This constitution emphasises the importance of strengthening international peace and security and encourages the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Milton further explains that Qatar’s economic and domestic stability provides a structural advantage in hosting confidential negotiations and “has given it the ability to project itself internationally.”

He also believes that Qatar’s small population offers a strategic advantage in handling sensitive negotiations.

Unlike larger nations where public scrutiny and media pressure complicate efforts to maintain discretion, Qatar can conduct discussions away from intense public attention.

“Larger nations face public scrutiny and media pressure that complicate discretion,” he explained. Qatar’s ability to shield sensitive talks from prying eyes makes it an ideal venue for high-stakes dialogue.

Another crucial factor Milton explains, “Periods of internal stability have allowed Qatar to project its influence internationally. Conversely, during destabilizing events like the Gulf blockade, Qatar’s high-profile mediation efforts took a backseat, although lower-profile initiatives continued.”

Adaptability, diplomatic dexterity, and strategic use of resources

Qataris are considered exceptional negotiators due to their adaptability, diplomatic dexterity, and strategic use of resources.

Successful mediation is not solely dependent on institutional capacity but on the mediator’s functional contribution.

Key characteristics that influence the effectiveness of mediators include perceived impartiality, leverage, and status, all of which are evident in Qatar’s chief negotiators, particularly the Amir, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the official spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

These leaders demonstrate critical qualities such as competence, personal commitment, integrity, empathy, patience, independence, flexibility, and strong negotiating skills, all of which contribute to their success in international diplomacy.

In addition to these traits, Qatar has effectively leveraged cultural ties and informal, behind-the-scenes diplomacy, also known as Track II diplomacy, to facilitate negotiations.

These informal channels allow for greater flexibility and trust-building, enhancing the potential for successful outcomes.

Moreover, Qatar’s use of “business diplomacy” – merging diplomatic efforts with significant investments – has proven highly effective in securing agreements.

This approach not only helps mediate conflicts but also engages potential spoilers, ensuring the durability of agreements and maintaining stability in mediation efforts.

Trust and “neutrality”

One of Qatar’s defining strengths is its ability to earn trust from conflicting parties.

Despite its small geographical size, Qatar has consistently positioned itself as a “neutral” and proactive mediator in the Gulf and the broader Middle East, often outperforming its regional counterparts, such as Saudi Arabia, in resolving disputes.

Qatar’s reputation as a “non-stop mediator” stems from its ability to engage with opposing groups in a way that encourages political agreements and reconciliation.

Doha News interviewed Mohamed Elnawawy, a media researcher and professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, who shared insightful remarks on Qatar’s diplomatic role.

He emphasised, “Parties trust Qatar as a mediator because it has earned a reputation for genuine efforts.”

He cites Hamas’s preference for Qatar’s mediation, adding, “Despite hosting Hamas leaders, Qatar remains critical to peace processes because viable alternatives are scarce.”

This diplomatic balancing act has garnered U.S. support, making it difficult for other players, including Israel, to dismiss Doha’s role.

Qatar’s persistence and patience have earned the trust of conflicting parties.

Strategic interests intertwined with humanitarian goals

While humanitarian concerns drive many of Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, strategic considerations also shape its actions.

For instance, Qatar’s involvement in Yemen aligns with its broader security interests in maintaining stability along critical maritime routes.

However, Milton cautions against reducing all Qatari diplomacy to self-interest: “Each case must be evaluated individually”.

The recent Gaza ceasefire illustrates this nuanced approach.

Qatar’s capacity to engage with Hamas, Israel, and the United States highlights its unique diplomatic reach.

Despite Israeli occupation’ accusations of supporting terrorism, Doha’s relationships and U.S. backing reaffirm its indispensable role in fostering regional “stability”.

Although Qatar’s role as a mediator is often praised, there are notable challenges and criticisms associated with being a negotiator on the global stage.

US politicians have called for a re-evaluation of the relationship with Qatar if it didn’t put more pressure on Hamas.

In April, Republican senators introduced a bill to cancel Qatar’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

Senator Ted Budd said in a statement, “I do not introduce this bill to consider terminating Qatar’s Major Non-NATO Ally designation lightly. It is not where I started on this relationship, but it is a reflection of where we are today and the warnings that Members of Congress have repeatedly given to Qatar about the liability of continuing to host Hamas.”

The Qataris have repeatedly said they have no power over Hamas.

Additionally, Qatar’s independent foreign policy and its “competition” with neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE can create tensions.

Overall, The success of mediation efforts can be highly unpredictable and dependent on the skills of the mediator and the willingness of the parties to compromise.

This uncertainty can make mediation a challenging and sometimes frustrating process.

Despite these challenges, Qatar’s strategic use of resources, adaptability, and commitment to peace have solidified its role as a key player in international diplomacy.

Its ability to navigate complex regional dynamics and foster dialogue continues to make it an effective negotiators in conflict resolution.