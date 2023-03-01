Lawyer speaks out as PSG’s Achraf Hakimi hit with rape accusations

Officials from the French team have yet to issue a comment on the alleged incident.

Lawyer of Paris Saint Germain player Achraf Hakimi claimed accusations of rape made against him are “false”, France’s Le Parisien reported on Tuesday.

“The accusations are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities,” Fanny Colin, Hakimi’s lawyer, told the French daily.

Colin’s remarks came after Le Parisien broke a story on Monday in which it claimed the top Moroccan defender Hakimi allegedly “raped” a young woman in France on Saturday.

The report stated that French prosecutors in Nanterre launched a preliminary investigation after the woman informed the police of the incident.

However, the accuser did not wish to file a complaint on the matter.

The French report claimed the woman allegedly virtually met Hakimi on 16 January via Instagram.

She then reportedly went to Hakimi’s residence in Boulogne using an Uber she claimed the PSG player ordered for her on the night of the alleged incident.

To date, no PSG official has commented on the matter and Hakimi has maintained his silence.

Hakimi made headlines just months ago after helping his Moroccan national team make history by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in Qatar.

During the tournament, Hakimi scored one of the penalties against Spain in the round of 16, leading Morocco to history as the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Just days before the accusations emerged, Hakimi was named as the winner in the FIFA Fifpro men’s world team of the year at the awards ceremony in Paris.

In January, Hakimi was crowned the best Arab sportsman of 2023 during the Joy Awards, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.