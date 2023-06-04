Last dance: Messi and Ramos end PSG careers with home defeat

The Parisians’ home defeat soiled the farewell of the superstars, as it would be the final game of the 2022/23 season.

Legends Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos bid an unanticipated farewell to the Parc des Princes and thousands of fans with a lost 3-2 to Clermont in the final Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday night.

Ramos, who arrived in the French capital in 2021 after a trophy-run spell with Real Madrid, confirmed his exit from the club less than 24 hours before PSG’s final game.

“Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG,” said the Spanish great on Twitter.

🚨🇦🇷| Leo Messi’s name was still booed by some when his name was announced in the starting 11 during his last game as a PSG player.. 🤦🏻‍♂️🫠

pic.twitter.com/9zyBrSxz6r — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 3, 2023

Despite early goals by Ramos and Kylian Mbappe, the combined departure of the star footballers in Paris was also tarnished by lousy defence.

Ramos opened the scoring when he headed in a deep cross from Vitinha, signing off for the final time in the 16th minute.

Mbappe’s penalty gave PSG a 2-0 lead, ultimately allowing him to win his fifth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot as he finished the season with 29 goals.

Clermont battled back before half time as Johan Gastien slid in a goal, with Mehdi Zeffane tapping the ball to set the equaliser.

However, Messi appeared to face a challenging final night with the Parisians.

Fans attending the match booed the World Cup champion as his name was announced at the stadium.

The Argentine also missed several chances, prompting more whistles from the club’s supporters throughout the game.

The former Barcelona star ended his PSG spell with 32 goals, bringing two league titles to the club but falling short of Champions League glory.

Grejohn Kyei gifted the game’s final goal against the Parisans to secure PSG’s seventh loss.

Fans at the stadium pinned the blame on coach Christophe Galtier, whose future at the club appears dim.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-2023 season,” the club said after the match.

“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris, and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future,” Messi told the club website.