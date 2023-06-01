Messi gives Barcelona ’10-day deadline’ to make move as contract expiry looms

The PSG forward will decide on his club’s future in the next few days amid next month’s expiring contract with the Parisians.

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona a deadline to prove the club can sign him this summer, amid speculations over a possible return to the Spanish team, according to reports.

The 35-year-old has been reportedly keen on returning to the Catalan club, and news of a newly-imposed deadline appears to back claims that the club’s unstable financial situation may have been an obstacle for such a move.

However, with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets marking their farewells this season at Barca, the club may be making concessions to afford the World Cup champion.

Journalist Matteo Moretto, who first reported on the deadline, also said Barcelona is pushing 20-year-old Ansu Fati to leave the club, so a larger monetary cap is made available for the Argentine star.

Meanwhile, to avoid the lavish alluring hands of Saudi Arabia, a new report by L’Equipe says that Inter Miami will sign Messi as a free agent before loaning the superstar out to Barcelona.

Coordinated by David Beckham, the buy-and-loan deal would see the MLS team loam Messi to the Catalan giants for 18 months.

The move would rise above Barcelona’s financial limits and allow Messi to continue playing competitively while being greatly reimbursed at this stage in his late football career.

The latest developments come amid reports that the World Cup champion has also been offered €1.4 billion over two years to join the ranks of the Saudi Al-Hilal team.

Barcelona has made no secret of its desire to retrieve their famed captain, with Coach Xavi becoming the latest to voice his wishes to see the GOAT back at Camp Nou.

“I told the president that Messi’s return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo,” Xavi told Sport.

“It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes,” Xavi added.

The legend has just one game of the season left with PSG and will take on Clermont Foot 63 on 3 June.