‘Largest Green Roof’: Expo 2023 Doha building breaks Guinness World Record

The Expo 2023 Doha building has achieved a new Guinness World Records title for “The Largest Green Roof” in the world, Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Saturday, as the mega event prepares to kick off this week.

Announced just days ahead of the highly-anticipated event, the award represents Ashghal’s sixth Guinness title. The latest addition points to the successful completion of the 4,031 square metre roof, surpassing the 1,500 square metre minimum requirement for the world title.

“This major achievement came just before the start of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 adding momentum to this global event,” Ashghal said in a press release, citing Mohammed Al Khouri, the event’s secretary general.

The Qatari entity has already completed various areas of the venue, including the main building and service buildings, as well as the internal and external gardens.

The design of the main building aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience in the world of horticulture, presenting “a model of a green country existing in a desert climate.”

“This project was designed to provide the visitor with an interactive experience with nature and modern urban construction with elements of Qatari characteristics. The roof of the main building was planted with Pennisetum, Dahlia and green grass,” Ashghal’s statement added.

The wait is almost over

The mega international horticulture event, the biggest of its kind in the region, is set to kick off on Monday at Doha’s Al Bidda Park, where it is scheduled to run until 28 March 2024.

Held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment”, the Doha Expo is bringing together at least 80 countries from across the globe in single space to exchange expertise on combating desertification.

The event aims to draw in more than three million visitors while providing attendees the opportunity to explore different cultures by visiting a diverse set of pavilions from each participating country.

Visitors will also be given the opportunity to walk through multiple gardens, attend informative talks and conferences and indulge in international cuisines.

Some of the building’s main features include the Environment Centre and Biodiversity Museum, as well as a hub to display environmental science, renewable energy demonstrations and technologies.

Another key area is the Grandstand Arena, a venue that is set to host world-renowned international and regional artists, though authorities have yet to publicly announce the official lineup for performances.