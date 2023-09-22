All you need to know about the upcoming Doha Expo

The International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023 Doha is expected to witness the largest participation in the history of the expo, according to a top official.

This year’s International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha will kick off in Qatar on 2 October, running for 179 days and concluding on 28 March 2024.

The theme of this year’s Doha Expo is “Green Desert, Better Environment”, seeking to encourage, inspire, and educate people about cutting-edge methods to lessen desertification is the aim.

The event aims to attract over three million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

The exhibition will provide a global forum for professionals, non-governmental organisations, decision-makers, and participants to discuss the global issue of “Desertification”.

حضرة صاحب السمو أمير البلاد المفدى مشيداً بأهمية تصدير وإستثمار الطاقة النظيفة ومعلناً عن استضافة إكسبو متخصص بالبستنة الشهر المقبل.



His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani praised the importance of exporting and investing in clean energy while announcing the hosting of the… pic.twitter.com/7MkXjlOHAO — Expo2023Doha (@Expo2023Doha) September 19, 2023

In a speech made at the United Nations on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim highlighted the importance of exporting and investing in clean energy while announcing the hosting of the Horticultural Expo.

In addition to bringing the world together to find answers to the problem of desertification, Expo 2023 Doha will play a significant role in securing a sustainable future.

“A large number of countries, especially those which are facing challenges of desertification, lack of water and soil for agricultural purposes are participating in the expo,” said Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Al Khouri.

“We want to make the expo not just an event for carrying activities, but we will host a number of researches and studies to serve the region.”

He said there is great coordination and cooperation with reputed universities and private companies to develop a model of sustainable agriculture system and combating desertification, especially for countries with desert climates.

“We communicated with some universities who will launch their research with the opening of the expo,” said Al Khouri.

He said that a report based on the results will be submitted to the organizers of the expo to share the research with those countries in need of increasing greeneries to fight desertification.

He said that by hosting the expo, the organisers aim to send a strong message about how community members can contribute to preserving the environment by saving natural resources.

He said that one of the major targets of the expo is to educate people about sustainability and engage them in addressing climate change.

Speaking about the volunteers for the expo, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha said: “Now we are interviewing with volunteers. We need about 2,500 volunteers from different nationalities. Once the interview is over, their training will begin.”

He said that the expo is very huge, spanning 1.7 million square meters, and would require multiple visits to cover the whole area.

“I do not think anyone can visit the entire area of the expo in a day. It may need more than 10 visits for a person who wants to benefit from the expo,” said Al Khouri.

He said that every pavilion of the expo has a story and displays very interesting things sharing experiences of their countries.

Speaking about the event and activities of the expo, he said: “We are preparing the agenda of the activities which will be announced at least one week before the beginning of the expo.”

As a collaboration between the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Expo Doha 2023 will attract visitors locally and internationally, pavilions from over 80 countries, NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), and representatives.

What is in the Expo?

With an impressive 7,500 sqm of premium exhibition space, the Exhibition Center forms an excellent stage for both short and long-term exhibitions.

There’s also something for everyone. Visitors can head over to the Family Amphitheatre and Indoor Domes where activities cater to families and children, including the amphitheater which will host a range of edutainment shows.

Meanwhile, the Indoor Domes, home to meticulously maintained indoor gardens, will captivate visitors with their unique flora requiring specific indoor conditions.

A walk through the Cultural Bazaar will be a sensory journey into a vibrant marketplace filled with traditional artisanal products and handcrafted treasures from around the world, encapsulating the rich heritage and creativity of diverse cultures.

The Farmers Market takes the spotlight as it provides a platform for local farmers and growers to display their produce, fostering a sense of community and promoting local businesses. International pavilions will also seize the opportunity to exhibit and sell their agricultural products, underlining the global nature of the event.

The Sponsors Area has been earmarked within the park to enable sponsors to craft activations aligning with the Expo’s central and sub-themes. This interactive space allows sponsors to engage with visitors, adding to the overall success of the event.

The Grandstand Arena, capable of hosting 5,000 spectators, is also set to be the centre stage for world-famous international and regional artists, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience.