Korea thanks Qatar for ‘expeditious’ rescue mission after national falls off boat

According to the interior ministry, the man fell off “a commercial boat” that entered Qatar’s territorial waters.

The South Korean embassy in Doha has thanked Qatar for “its full and expeditious assistance” in saving the life of one of its citizens on Wednesday, after a fall from a boat in the Gulf state’s territorial waters.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Doha expressed its deepest gratitude to the State of Qatar for its full and expeditious assistance to search and rescue a Korean national who had fallen from a merchant vessel on Qatari waters,” the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, Doha’s ministry of interior (MOI) announced that Lekhwiya forces joined efforts with the Emiri Naval Forces to search for the man following a 24-hour ordeal.

The Korean envoy to Doha Lee Joon-ho also expressed “his sincerest gratitude” to the Qatari authorities for their “swift and intensive actions”.

The envoy also visited the Korean national at Hamad Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment following the ordeal.

“Ambassador Lee also delivered his heartfelt appreciation for the medical team’s effort and assistance,” the statement said.

“The prompt and full support of the government of Qatar resulting in the successful rescue of the Korean national showed the depth of the longstanding friendly relations which Korea and Qatar have forged over the past 50 years,” the South Korean embassy added.