Qatar forces save Korean man who ‘fell off’ ship

The rescuee was rushed to the hospital to receive necessary first aid.

Qatar’s search and rescue team saved the life of a Korean man who fell off a commercial boat, Doha’s ministry of interior (MOI) announced on Wednesday.

In a Twitter statement, the MOI said Lekhwiya forces joined efforts with the Emiri Naval Forces to search for the man following a 24 hour ordeal.

According to the ministry, the man fell off “a commercial boat” that entered Qatar’s territorial waters.

فرق البحث والإنقاذ الجوي والبحري المشتركة، تتمكن من إنقاذ شخص، إثر سقوطه من سفينة تجارية كان على متنها بعد دخولها للمياه القطرية #الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/FJmW8dZLbm — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) May 24, 2023

“Immediately after receiving the report from the ship’s crew, the search teams carried out a joint mission to the ship’s site and intensified searches in the same location and regions surrounding the marine,” the statement added.

The man was immediately transported to Hamad Hospital to receive all necessary medical treatment following the ordeal.