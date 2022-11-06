Kiddos rejoice: Qatar to host region’s first CoComelon Town

The world’s biggest kids entertainment YouTube channel is now coming to Qatar.

Lusail Winter Wonderland is bringing one of the world’s biggest kids’ entertainment YouTube channels, CoComelon, to thousands of children right to Qatar.

CoComelon Town, a creative and educational experience for kids, will be located at the Lusail Winter Wonderland on Al Maha Island, just off the coast of Lusail Marina.

The popular American YouTube channel and streaming media show is acquired by the British company Moonbug Entertainment and maintained by the American company Treasure Studio.

Within a short amount of time, CoComelon has expanded enormously to become a major source of entertainment for children around the world.

On May 16, 2016, Cocomelon gained 1 million subscribers after nine years on YouTube. The channel hit one billion cumulative views a half-month later. Late in 2020, the channel published content in Spanish and Portuguese, and early in 2021, it added content in Mandarin Chinese, German, and Arabic.

With 4 billion monthly views, CoComelon is now ranked as the number one channel on YouTube for children, and the ultimate kids’ show on Netflix. Its videos celebrate life’s significant little moments for toddlers and their families.

Now, Qatar will hold the GCC’s sole and exclusive location, where CoComelon’s most iconic characters will come to life.

“We are delighted to bring this exciting CoComelon experience to kids and families in Qatar for the first time. We are honored to provide this exclusive opportunity for all guests from across the region and especially children and parents who are willing to enjoy their favorite YouTube channel show live in Lusail Winter Wonderland,” said Henrik Christiansen GCEO Estithmar Holding.

“We look forward to welcoming the lovers of CoComelon characters in our park and hear from them on the inclusive experience that await them”.

The latest addition to the island aims to help Qatar’s Winter Wonderland achieve its goal of becoming a must-visit entertainment park for viewers of the most popular YouTube channel, while providing activities that captivate and involve young children and the entire family.

Children visiting the park will also be able to buy a variety of CoComelon toys and have the opportunity to take pictures with their favourite characters.

“CoComelon Town is truly a fascinating experience for kids and parents alike, as it presents valuable content full of educational activities inspired by CoComelon songs,” Ahmad Weiss from Spacetoon Event, the producer of CoComelon Town.

“This is particularly an interesting time and historical moment to bring CoComelon ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and be able to entertain a wide range of audiences coming from all countries around the world.”

Children who purchase a CoComelon Town entrance pass have access to all five zones without restrictions and can meet JJ and his brothers at:

JJ’s House: A replica of CoComelon’s famous house, where kids can play and have fun in a creative way.

Melon Patch Academy: A place where entertainment is mixed with education. Kids will learn about art, careers, animals, and the world around them.

Melon Patch Academy Playground: Little ones will experience outdoor games, with the highest level of safety.

JJ’s Grandparent’s Farm: Horses, truckers, sorting vegetables, playing with sand, and many other activities await kids in this section.

CoComelon Musical Bus: This will be centered in the middle of the town, playing CoComelon songs all day long.

Visitors are urged to pre-book their tickets on the website in order to guarantee their spot in CoComelon Town at Lusail Winter Wonderland.