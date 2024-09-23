Katara Hospitality’s Parisa Restaurant wins ‘Brand Initiative of the Year – Qatar’ at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024

This prestigious award recognises the exceptional achievements of key players in the travel and hospitality industry across the region, celebrating excellence in service, culinary innovation and the delivery of unique guest experiences.

Katara Hospitality, a global hotel developer and operator based in Qatar, has announced that Parisa, its distinguished Persian dining concept, has been honoured with the title of ‘Brand Initiative of the Year – Qatar’ at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024, Middle East.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards, now in the second year, are a testament to the remarkable contributions made by leaders in the travel and hospitality sectors across the Middle East. The awards are decided by an esteemed panel of judges, as well as votes from industry professionals and the public, highlighting the best in innovation, service, and guest experiences.

Parisa Restaurant in Souq Waqif, Doha. Photo: Press release

Since its establishment, Parisa has become a symbol of culinary excellence and cultural fusion, blending the rich heritage of Persian cuisine with contemporary influences and the warmth of Qatari hospitality.

Winning the ‘Brand Initiative of the Year – Qatar’ award reflects Parisa’s unwavering dedication to providing an unparalleled dining experience that embodies the rich flavors and traditions of Persian culture, all while being deeply rooted in Qatar’s hospitality ethos. This recognition underscores the brand’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the creation of memorable experiences for guests from around the world.

The Journey of Parisa

The brand’s journey began in 2012 with its first location at The Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village in Doha, Qatar. Since then, Parisa has expanded its presence with additional venues in Souq Waqif and Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, as well as international locations in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, and Tangier, Morocco.

Each Parisa venue offers an immersive experience that goes beyond the conventional dining experience. The interiors of Parisa restaurants are adorned with exquisite hand-painted Persian artworks that narrate ancient stories, intricate mosaics, and dazzling chandeliers, complemented by thousands of meticulously selected mirrors. These elements, combined with the flavors of authentic Persian cuisine, create a sensory journey that captivates guests and leaves an indelible mark.

Parisa branch in Switzerland. Photo: Press release

Parisa is more than just a restaurant, it is an embodiment of Persian culture and storytelling, offering guests an authentic and immersive dining experience. Each dish served at Parisa is a celebration of Persian culinary traditions, carefully crafted by award-winning chefs using the finest ingredients to deliver a menu that caters to even the most discerning palates.

Parisa Restaurant in Morocco. Photo: Press release

The brand’s dedication to authenticity is reflected not only in its menu but also in its design philosophy. Parisa’s interiors are a harmonious blend of Persian and Qatari design elements, featuring Persian carpet patterns intertwined with Qatari geometric designs, creating a visually compelling aesthetic that pays homage to both cultures. This unique approach has earned Parisa a loyal following among guests who appreciate the authentic representation of both Persian and Qatari heritage.

Parisa at Sharq Village & Spa, Doha. Photo: Press release

Parisa’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its approach to operations and brand development. The restaurant prioritizes the use of eco-friendly materials and locally sourced ingredients to reduce its environmental footprint. By working closely with local artisans and designers, Parisa not only supports the local economy but also ensures that its venues reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Qatar.

With Qatar’s travel and hospitality industry poised for significant growth, Katara Hospitality is well-positioned to leverage the opportunities presented by the country’s expanding tourism sector. The success of Parisa is a testament to the potential for innovative and culturally rich dining experiences to thrive in this dynamic market.

As Katara Hospitality continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its offerings, it remains committed to setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. The recognition of Parisa at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 is ‘just the beginning of a promising future, as the brand looks forward to reaching new heights and creating even more memorable experiences for guests’.

The award serves as an acknowledgment of Parisa’s efforts to blend tradition with innovation while upholding sustainable practices. It also highlights the brand’s dedication to collaborating with local creatives and stakeholders to create a dining experience that resonates with both residents and visitors.