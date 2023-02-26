Qatar set to host its first-ever Kpop festival as Hallyu wave spreads

Last year, the iconic Kpop convention KCON headed to Saudi Arabia for the first time, and presented a star-studded line-up.

Qatar is set to host its first ever Kpop festival in April, according to organisers Hanaro LLC and EMFFL Entertainment.

The K.One Festa Qatar 2023 promises to give fans the chance to meet their favourite artists and enjoy live performances.

The event is scheduled to take place at Lusail Multipurpose Hall on April 28 and 29, 2023. Specific details regarding the events and line-up will be released in March.

While the lineup of artists for “K.One Festa Qatar 2023” has not yet been officially announced, there are numerous speculations on who they may be.

“No words can describe how excited I am, I really hope that NewJeans, Stray Kids, and Le Sserafim are among the performers,” Sara Al Mohannadi told Doha News.

Years-long Kpop fan Rana Mohammed said the announcement is a dream come true.

“I’ve been a Kpop fan for more than fifteen years, back then, I couldn’t even dream of such an event happening. We’ve come a long way. I hope we see OG groups like Super Junior, Big Bang, or Girls Generation, but I know I’m asking for too much,” she told Doha News.

Though the line up is still undisclosed, it’s not the first time Kpop artists will be in Qatar.

Last year, BTS’ Jungkook stole the spotlight at the opening night of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his performance of ‘Dreamers’ – the official track of the tournament.

Featuring vocals of Kpop sensation JungKook and Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi, the FIFA World Cup 2022 track quickly become a hit among World Cup fans after its release.

The music video, which raked almost 135 million views on YouTube in just one month, was filmed fully in Qatar. Now, a behind-the-scenes video has provided millions of fans with exclusive access into the making of the clip.

Kpop takes over

Kpop is a multibillion dollar industry and one of South Korea’s most significant cultural exports.

Although the production companies that create it sell music, Kpop isn’t a musical genre in the traditional sense and has more to do with the nation it originated from.

Although the majority of Kpop lyrics are in Korean, the various groups’ choices of musical genres can differ greatly, as some Kpop acts perform purely pop music, whereas others lean more towards hip-hop or combine disco, electronic dance, and other genres.