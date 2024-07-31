Jordan hosts Qatari delegation for security and policing cooperation talks

The Qatari delegation, led by Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh Al Thani, emphasised strengthening bilateral security ties and shared expertise.



A meeting was held at the Jordanian Public Security Directorate headquarters between the office’s director and a Qatari delegation, led by the Gulf state’s assistant undersecretary for security affairs at the Qatari interior ministry.



During the meeting in Amman, Qatar’s Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh Al Thani discussed strategies to enhance cooperation with Jordan’s Major General Obaidallah Abd Rabbo Al Maaytah within security and policing, the Qatari embassy in Amman reported on Tuesday.



The embassy’s report added that Sheikh Nayef said Qatar is keen to enhance these bilateral ties and exchange expertise within these fields.



The Qatari delegation toured the Operations and Control department and were briefed on the latest technical systems the department was using to handle and receive reports. The delegation also visited the Media and Community Policing department.



Major General Al Maaytah praised the two countries’ leaderships and added that the “deep fraternal relations” are reflected in the various mutual corporations.



Last week, Qatar and Jordan renewed calls for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s relentless onslaught on the enclave.



Both sides also emphasised “the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip” and developing an effective international position to stop the illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Qatari foreign affairs ministry reported.



Regionally, both countries continue to work collaboratively to provide much needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in the besieged enclave.



Last month, the Qatar News Agency reported that Qatar Charity in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization sent food and medical aid to Gaza. This included 10,000 food parcels that will benefit approximately 50,000 beneficiaries for one month.



“It is a humanitarian duty that we always carry out through constant coordination with our brothers in Jordan,” Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari ambassador to Jordan, remarked at the launch of this humanitarian drive.