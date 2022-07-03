It’s show time: Fashion, music extravaganza to be held at World Cup stadium

Sheikha Al Mayassa and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, CEO of CR Runway, will hold a press conference in Paris to reveal more information about the fashion extravaganza.

The major fashion extravaganza will be held on December 16 at the World Cup venue, Stadium 974, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani announced on Saturday.

The event, dubbed Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, will include performances by world renowned artists in addition to more than 100 brands, including both well-established legacy houses and up-and-coming designers from all five continents.

“Delighted to announce that ‘Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway’ will take place on 16 December at Stadium 974, between the semifinal and final matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the Chairperson of Qatar Museums said in a tweet.

Delighted to announce that Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway will take place on 16 December at #Stadium974, between the semifinal and final matches of the #Qatar2022 FIFA World Cup. #QatarCreates 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/3LmDWElTgP — Al Mayassa Al Thani (@almayassahamad) July 2, 2022

The even, conceptualised by Sheikha Al Mayass and curated by Roitfeld at the 40,000-seat Stadium 974, will raise money for Education Above All, a non-profit organisation established by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Misned and Sheikha Mayassa, that offers opportunities to underserved children and youth.

The event this year includes 15 Qatar Creates lounges, 10 high-profile events, 5 creative centres, and 17 exhibitions spread over 5 distinct museums. There will also likely be more than 80 public art projects in Qatar.

The major show, which will take place this December between the semifinal and final games of the FIFA World Cup, will be directed by stylist and fashion entrepreneur Carine Roitfeld, who founded CR Runway.

To commemorate LuisaViaRoma’s 20th anniversary, the first CR Runway show was held in June 2019 outside of Florence, Italy.

The 100-look fashion show accompanied by a Lenny Kravitz performance, the biggest models in the business in recent years, and couture bridal gowns from the House of Christian Lacroix was attended by about 4,000 people.

This Autumn, Sheikha Mayassa Roitfeld and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, CEO of CR Runway, will hold a press conference in Paris to reveal more information about the fashion extravaganza that will be hosted under the umbrella of Qatar Creates.

Qatar Creates is an annual celebration of art, fashion, design, culture, and architecture that was launched in 2019. The initiative, which hosts week-long community events and programmes, was introduced with the inauguration of the National Museum of Qatar.

Last month, Sheikha Al Mayassa announced that Qatar Creates events, which had previously been held only occasionally, would now be ongoing campaigns to support regional culture and the arts.

As Qatar prepares to host the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup in November, the chairman of Qatar Museums presented the plans at M7 in Msheireb.