It’s Pickl time, legends! Pickl invites foodies to its first ever grand opening in Doha

Get ready for award-winning burgers, fresh ingredients, and a legendary taste, opening soon at West Walk Qatar.

Pickl, the newest burger joint in town is arriving with the freshest, tastiest and fully customisable ‘bespoke’ burgers! Set to welcome foodies at West Walk, offering fresh, fast, food, the explosive menu features smashed burgers, fresh fried-chicken sandos, plant-based burgers and shakes – all without any additives. Led by Qatari hospitality group Golondrina as a franchise partner, it’s sure to make a huge impact on Doha’s vibrant food scene.

Pickl is not just your average burger joint, they’re here to hype up the fast-food experience by offering fresh, high-quality ingredients for a ‘simple, not basic’, burger menu. Today, Pickl proudly operates 18 branches across the Gulf region.

Being antibiotics, hormone, and preservative-free is what distinguishes Pickl’s legendary taste from any other burger joint. The brand lives by its motto “Fresh. Fast. Food” with ingredients prepared daily in-house, from the sauces and spice blends to the tangy pickles, making every bite a unique experience. Their patties are smashed and cooked just right, bursting with juicy freshness and their chicken tenders are fried to perfection.

A burger is not a burger without a pickle! Pickl’s customisable ‘Bespoke’ cheeseburgers have become hallmarks of the brand, alongside the undeniable Chicken Sando. Customers can not only choose from a variety of sauces and toppings but also select their spice level. Also on the menu are Pickl’s signature cheeseburgers including The Jeff, a huge hit in the region’s buzzing food scene. Vegetarian customers can also enjoy plant-based cheeseburgers. To finish, enjoy loaded fries or choose from a variety of “Gooder” milkshakes. Get ready to become a Legend – that’s what Pickl calls both their loyal customers and winner staff.

The “Little Pickl” menu is also available for our bambino legends who want something smaller.

Aylin Seyidova, the representative for Golondrina Hospitality, stated: “This is just the beginning for our hospitality group, and we are dedicated to contributing to the growth and development of Qatar’s hospitality sector, starting with one of the most awaited brands in the region – Pickl. Our plans are ambitious, aiming to fill the gaps in the gastronomic sector to surprise and delight our local audience with brands that enhance their culinary experience.”

Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, the Gulf-born hospitality group which operates Pickl, said: “Qatar has an extremely competitive F&B scene with a populace that values and appreciates high-quality food. Pickl has proven itself as one of the Gulf’s most popular fast-food brands and we’ll bring the same passion and quality to Doha. With Golondrina Hospitality’s extensive retail knowledge and understanding of the market, we are eager to share our remarkable offerings with the people of Qatar.”

Since its very first opening, Pickl has received several awards and honourable mentions including Dubai’s Best Burger – Time Out Magazine 2022 and 2023.

