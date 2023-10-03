Italian Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023 flaunts sustainability and innovation

The Expo Doha 2023 officially commenced, marking the beginning of a grand showcase of global innovations and sustainability.

The Italian Pavilion’s “The Garden of the Future,” made a resounding statement as it was unveiled at the Expo Doha 2023 on Monday.

Spearheaded by the Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi, the pavilion stands as an emblem of Italy’s commitment to pioneering sustainable agricultural techniques and combating the pressing challenges of desertification.

Set against the backdrop of the ‘Expo Doha 2023 – Green Desert, Better Environment’ – a universal exhibition celebrating horticulture, environment, and sustainability – the Italian marvel magnifies the essence of the expo positions Italy at the forefront of European representation.

“Italy is present in Doha with the largest pavilion among the European countries; this confirms our desire to play a leading role in the region, as shown by the recent visit to Qatar by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.”

The mega international horticulture event is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa and will remain open to the public until March 2024.

Following the grand opening of the event on Monday, a number of officials and leaders, including Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani toured the pavilions where they were welcomed by met with Tripodi and the Italian Ambassador to Qatar Paolo Toschi.

Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, and global leaders such as the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyen, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan,Shavkat Mirziyoyev also visited the Italian display.

With the ‘Garden of the Future,’ Italy offers a beacon of hope and a roadmap for the future, demonstrating cutting-edge agricultural methodologies that not only tackle desertification but also champion environmental conservation and water preservation.

“Especially in a context such as that of North Africa and the Middle East, our companies can play a significant role in fighting desertification, promoting the economic development and food security of many countries that are vital for our national interest,” Tripodi said during the ceremony.