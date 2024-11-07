Iraqi defence minister visits Qatar for security and military talks

Doha and Baghdad discussed topics of common interest as well as bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, met with his Iraqi defence counterpart, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi and his accompanying delegation.

The discussions on Wednesday focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Qatar and Iraq, with an emphasis on enhancing military cooperation.

The meeting in Doha, which was attended by several senior officials, explored various areas of collaboration.

Of particular focus on the agenda was the regional security developments, the evolving situation in the Middle East, and the potential for joint military training exercises between Iraqi and Qatari forces.

Additionally, the Iraqi delegation discussed arrangements for sending injured Iraqi soldiers to receive medical treatment in Qatari hospitals.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their military cooperation.