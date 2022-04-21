IGA Istanbul Airport to host Routes World 2023

The entity aims to reach 100 million passengers by 2026 and the event will enable the airport to achieve its goals in becoming a global brand.

IGA İstanbul Airport is now the official host of Routes World in 2023 following the signing of a protocol at the airport on Saturday.

The protocol is a collaboration with Turkish Airlines and General Directorate of Promotion of Turkey, Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

As one of the most prestigious organisations in the world’s aviation sector, Routes World is expected to draw up to 3,000 global aviation sector executives to Istanbul.

Routes events—the world’s premier airports and destinations have competed to host since the first one was held in 1995—is regarded as the most renowned organisation in the global aviation sector.

The Routes World 2023 event is a significant event in the history of Turkish aviation as well as in the promotion of Turkey and Istanbul on a global scale.

The event gathers airlines, airports and destinations to discuss and plan future services.

This major summit, which will be held for the 28th time in 2023, is expected to play a vital role in the aviation industry’s recovery process.

“It is an important event in İstanbul, and therefore the positive contribution it will make to the promotion of Turkey will undoubtedly be enormous,” said Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) General Manager Yalçın Lokmanhekim.

Istanbul offers the opportunity to become a direct destination beyond being a global hub and attract low-cost airline companies in particular.

“In 2021, the TGA also played host to a total of 3,770 people in Turkey, including foreign journalists, influencers, opinion leaders and travel agencies. Close to 1.1 billion accesses were obtained on social media as a result of the online and offline shares following this hospitality,” noted Lokmanhekim.

Lokmanhekim added that TGA is making a great effort to promote Turkey abroad, through intensive promotional activities in 140 across the world. TGA also promotes the country in 10 different languages through its digital platform, GoTürkiye.

Turkish Airlines General Manager (CEO) Bilal Ekşi said that the company has been proud of being Turkey’s national flag carrier for nearly 90 years.

“We will host the Routes World 2023 event, which will take place in the centennial of our Republic. In line with our vision of building bridges between continents, cultures and people, and with our ever-growing route network,” said Ekşi.

İstanbul Airport CEO Kadri Samsunlu stated that being chosen as the event’s host is a source of pride for both the airport and Turkish aviation.

“[The event] worthy of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of our Republic. At IGA Istanbul Airport, we are strengthening our position as a playmaker in the aviation sector even more with every passing day,” said Samsunlu.

The Istanbul Airport official revealed that the entity aims to reach 100 million passengers by 2026 and the event will enable the airport to achieve its goals in becoming a global brand.

“With Routes World, which brings together thousands of aviation representatives from all over the world every year and shares the views of aviation authorities, nearly 3,000 global senior aviation industry executives will visit our city in 2023,” he said.

Routes CEO Steven Small stated at the signing that airline transportation is set to play an important role in the global economy following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Increased airline connections will make serious economic contributions to destinations by promoting trade, tourism, investment, and labour supply and market efficiency,” said Small.