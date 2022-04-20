Turkish Airlines and GOL announce codeshare and partnership agreement

Through the codeshare partnership, passengers will be able to purchase tickets to destinations in Brazil from flights departing from Istanbul and many other airports across the world.

Global aviation giant Turkish Airlines and GOL Linhas Aéreas, leading airline company in Brazil, announced a Codeshare and FFP (Frequent Flyer Partnership) Agreement on Tuesday.

The codeshare agreement stipulates that Turkish Airlines passengers from Africa, Asia, Far East and Middle East, can acquire connections with the entire network operated by GOL in the Brazilian territory and to Asuncion, Santiago, Montevideo, Lima destinations in the region.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates 7 daily flights to GRU Airport, São Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos (GRU).

With the codeshare agreement, passengers of Turkish Airlines will be able to directly purchase tickets for flights operated by GOL in Brazil, through the airline’s sales channels.

Frequent flyers programme cooperation

Turkish Airlines and GOL have also reached a consensus on launching a frequent flyer programme (FFP) cooperation.

The linking of the two carriers’ frequent flyer programmes will enable members of the Miles&Smiles and Smiles loyalty schemes to earn and redeem miles when flying on either carrier.

TK’s Miles&Smiles and GOL’s SMILES members will gain access to accrual and redemption benefits on both airlines. The FFP partnership will initially start with a redemption period, and accrual benefits will be provided later.

Commenting on the agreement Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines CEO said; “As Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to launch codeshare and FFP cooperation with GOL in Sao Paulo that will allow passengers unique travel alternatives via İstanbul to Brazilian domestic routes. They will enjoy FFP benefits with the new flight options along with a more convenient travel experience. By this opportunity, we also hope to make contribution to the commercial relations between our respective countries.”

“As two of the main airlines in Brazil and Turkey, GOL and Turkish Airlines offer the best experience to their passengers. Enabling Turkish Airlines passengers to reach the largest number of flights and destinations in Brazil with this agreement is a pleasure for us,” Paulo Kakinoff, President of GOL noted.

“This will be another opportunity for the world to get to know the beauties of Brazil through the various Turkish Airlines’ connections to the GOL flights across the country,” the CEO added.

Codeshare and FFP Partnership will benefit passengers

After being approved by the Brazilian authorities, the codeshare agreement between the airlines will allow passengers to enjoy GOL’s 60 domestic destinations from São Paulo (GRU).

Futurewise, the companies will work to expand the agreement to other international destinations operated by GOL.

For Brazilians, the company will offer connections with Turkish Airlines in Istanbul and many other airports around the world.

Soon, the segments will also be able to be computed for accumulation and discharge in Smiles, GOL’s loyalty programme.

Once the system integration is completed, the FFP agreement will bring accrual and redemption advantages to Miles&Smiles and Smiles members.