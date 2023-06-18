Iconic World Cup stadium expected to host thousands for Eid Al-Adha prayers

The FIFA World Cup’s iconic Education City stadium is set to welcome thousands of worshippers by the end of this month for Eid prayers.

Education City Stadium will open its doors to worshippers from all over Qatar for the Eid al-Adha prayer, expected to take place on 28 June 2023.

This year’s arrangement by Qatar Foundation comes after the successful conduct of the Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the same venue in April, marking the first time Eid prayers were ever held at the stadium.

The Eid prayers in April saw thousands of worshippers congregating from all over the country on the football grounds, with a special appearance by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

With the upcoming Eid festival expected in 10 days time, Qatar Foundation have stated that they “aim to create a fun atmosphere for everyone and welcome the largest number of worshipers and attendees” at the iconic World Cup stadium.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is a significant Islamic celebration commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a sign of obedience to God.

It is observed with a special prayer performed in congregation, typically at a mosque or a designated prayer ground, on the morning of the tenth day of the Dhul Hijjah.

When, how and where

The prayer service is scheduled to start at 5am, after which attendees can partake in Eid festivities that will be held until 9am at the Education City Mosque.

These celebrations promise a wide range of family-friendly activities, including face painting, games, food and drink.

To facilitate easy access to the event, attendees can reach the Education City Stadium by tram. Additionally, ample parking spaces will be made available at the West Parking, Oxygen Park and Al Shaqab Parking areas.

This initiative reflects Qatar Foundation’s ongoing efforts to host inclusive community events, with the Education City Stadium having previously accommodated thousands of worshippers for the Eid Al-Fitr prayers in April.