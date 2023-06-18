Qatar Calendar House announces 19 June as first day of Dhul Hijjah

The first day of Dhul Hijjah is expected to fall on 19 June, astronomers predict.

Qatar Calendar House has announced that Monday, 19th June 2023, will commence the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1444H, as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and concluding month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, holds significant religious importance as it marks the beginning of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj, and the widely celebrated Islamic festival, Eid Al-Adha.

According to the Qatar Calendar House, the crescent moon signifying Dhul Hijjah’s advent will appear on Sunday, at 7:38 am. Observers in Qatar will be able to witness the moon setting approximately half an hour after sunset.

Despite the announcement, the formal proclamation of the beginning of Dhul Hijjah is the responsibility of the crescent observation committee.

During the month, Hajj one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed. Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every capable Muslim is obligated to perform at least once in their lifetime.

Coinciding with Hajj is Eid al-Adha, also known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, and celebrated by Muslims across the world.

The celebration commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

During this festive period, Muslims around the world carry out animal sacrifices, a tradition that symbolises Ibrahim’s act, and share the meat with the poor, family and friends.