‘I never asked to leave in January’: PSG’s Mbappe gives rumours the red card

Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this January despite several sources documenting the claim.

After defeating Marseille 1-0, the French wonderboy set the record straight.

“I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club; it’s not true,” said Mbappe.

First reported by ESPN, several rumors pointed blame toward unmade promises by the PSG management that left Mbappe frustrated with the current situation.

PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos rejected the gossip when they first surfaced, claiming it surprising.

“I am very surprised because I spend all my days with Kylian Mbappe, and he never once asked me or the president to leave in January,” Campos told RMC Sport.

Sergio Ramos also called the rumours influenced to distract the team ahead of its Champions League fixture.

“I see him very happy. I enjoy playing with him and his friendship. If he has to say something he will say it. And he just renewed his contract. We have to stay away from the reports that are going around since we don’t know if they are true,” said Ramos.

With Mbappe now denying the rumours, the Parisians will de-stress as they compete in the Champions League group stages.

The 23-year-old superstar is signed until 2025 with Paris and recently topped the list of wealthiest footballers, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi fitness worries

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s teammate, Lionel Messi, has admitted that the injuries of Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala are worrying ahead of Qatar’s World Cup.

The two Argentine footballers who are pivotal to the national team campaign will race against time to recover for the tournament.

“Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments, and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out,” said the football legend in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

“With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally, you worry, and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things,” Messi added.

Dybala is regularly undergoing consultations with Argentina’s medical staff member to determine if his thigh injury will rule him out of the upcoming World Cup.

Di Maria suffered a hamstring problem that has sidelined him until the beginning of next month.

Argentina will no longer be concerned about Messi’s health as he was passed fit to play for PSG against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

However, the 35-year-old superstar will be on restricted minutes as he intends to focus all his health on the World Cup.