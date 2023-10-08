How to join 6,000 volunteers at AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

The AFC Asian Cup is the primary association football competition contested by the senior men’s national teams of Asian Football Confederation members.

With the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar fast approaching and fewer than 100 days to kick-off, the local organising committee has started the search for 6,000 volunteers to play pivotal roles in the hosting of the event.

The committee has opened its doors for applications, inviting potential volunteers to register their interest via a special online portal. Only Qataris or residents of Qatar that are above the age of 18 are eligible to apply.

“Volunteers form the backbone of any major sporting event,” Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee said.

“The success of the Asian Cup will greatly hinge on the incredible expertise, zeal, and diverse qualities our volunteers will introduce to the tournament,” he added, according to Qatar News Agency.

Al Jassim further emphasised the indispensable role of volunteers, stating, “No major sporting event can thrive without the dedicated efforts of volunteers. We eagerly await to incorporate this team of 6,000 volunteers into the heart of our event.”

More than 35,000 volunteers played integral roles in events such as the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and 2020, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, various Amir Cup editions, and other national events.

Those who make the cut will convene at Lusail Stadium, the designated recruitment hub, for group interviews. Upon selection, they’ll embark on a comprehensive training phase.

By December 1, 2023, some of them will commence their duties, encompassing a range of responsibilities from spectator services to media operations.

The Asian Football Confederation’s senior men’s national teams compete in the AFC Asian Cup to determine Asia’s continental champion. It is the world’s second oldest continental football championship, following the Copa América.

The competition is due to kick off on January 12 with a match against host nation Qatar and Lebanon.