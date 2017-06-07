How to get a refund if your flight to or from Doha has been canceled

Qatar Airways/Flickr

The decision by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain to suspend all flights to Doha is causing considerable disruption and frustration for Qatar travelers.

With schools coming to a close and Eid Al Fitr around the corner, the busy summer travel season draws near. And many expats and nationals have already seen their flights canceled.

Sanjiban Ghosh/Flickr

This is because Emirates, Etihad, Gulf Air, Egyptair, Air Arabia, Saudia and Fly Dubai have ceased operations to and from Hamad International Airport for now.

Additionally, Qatar Airways has been forced to cancel flights to these countries.

So residents hoping to fly with the national carrier to these places will also need to make other plans.

How to get a refund

All of the airlines that have suspended flights are offering passengers a refund or the opportunity to re-route.

Clément Alloing/Flickr

While some customers are choosing to wait and see whether the diplomatic situation eases in the coming days, many have decided to cash in their tickets.

Some said they are opting to book with Qatar Airways instead, as direct flights out of Doha to non-boycott destinations are still operating normally.

Photo for illustrative purposes only.If you want to opt for a refund, here are the contact details you need to get your money back:

Etihad: Customers are being asked to call +971 2599 0000, or visit‎ etihad.com to request a refund.

Emirates: Customers who booked their tickets through a travel agency should contact their agents. Customers who booked with Emirates directly can process refunds for their tickets at www.emirates.com/refund or contact their local Emirates office.

Fly Dubai: Passengers who have purchased tickets for travel between Dubai and Doha are advised to call +971 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop in Doha on +974 4 4227350/51 or their travel agent. Passengers can also send a private message on Facebook to arrange a refund for any unused tickets.

jbarcena

Air Arabia: Customers can call Air Arabia’s call center on +971 6 5580000 or visit www.airarabia.com.

Gulf Air: Passengers should contact the Gulf Air Worldwide Contact Centre on +973 17373737 or visit the airline’s website gulfair.com for further information.

The airline says it’s offering “alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free re-booking to the nearest alternate Gulf Air destinations.” However, we have heard that some passengers are being charged a US$50 cancellation fee.

Saudia: Passengers should call 44440121. The airline says that it has waived all ticket restrictions (Rebooking / Rerouting / Refund and No-show ) for affected passengers holding confirmed tickets via Doha.

Egyptair: Customers who booked through a travel agency should contact their agents. Customers who booked with the airline directly can process refunds for their tickets by contacting the Doha office (+974 44356020 / 44356040.)

Finally, those booked with Qatar Airways to any of the affected countries can also get a refund. Passengers can call 4022 0072 or contact their nearest Qatar Airways office for more info.

Have your travel plans been affected by the Gulf dispute? Were you able to get a refund for your tickets? Let us know at [email protected]