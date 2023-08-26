How to anonymously report violations in Qatar

Qatar has launched a new feature allowing the public to anonymously report concerns or violations.

Qatari authorities have taken a significant step towards bolstering community engagement and safety with the launch of a new preventive security service on the Metrash2 app.

The Al Adeed Service allows the public to anonymously report various concerns or violations in a bid to promote a more vigilant society.

You can file through Al-Adeed Service on #Metrash2 reports regarding public morals, negative trends, violations in tourist places, administrative corruption and being threatened.

Security is a shared responsibility. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/eoBnzc8X00 — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) August 21, 2023

The service covers a wide array of issues, ranging from public morals and negative trends to threats, violations at tourist locations, as well as bigger administrative corruption.

Access to the Al Adeed Service is straightforward and user-friendly.

By going to the ‘Communicate with us’ section on the app and entering the ‘Preventive Security’ section, individuals can find the ‘Al Adeed Service Reporting’ area, where a form can be filled out with the concerns.

The Metrash2 app, a free mobile application from the Ministry of Interior, has already been an essential tool for Qatari citizens and residents.

It allows access to more than 215 services provided by the Ministry at any time through mobile phones.

To download Metrash, a valid QID, registered mobile number and smartphone is needed.

The addition of the Al Adeed Service to the app’s offerings marks another stride in leveraging technology to foster public involvement and increase governmental transparency.