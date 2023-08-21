Qatar arrests 251 massage parlour workers for public morals and licence violations

Qatari authorities have taken legal action against the suspects.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested 251 workers at massage parlours suspected of violating “public morals”, authorities announced on Monday.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MOI confirmed it had conducted a search campaign in coordination with various local ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Labour, and Public Health before making the arrests.

ألقت الجهات المختصة بالدولة القبض على (251) متهما يعملون في محال خدمات التدليك (المساج)؛ لارتكابهم مخالفات يتعلق بعضها بالآداب العامة، وأخرى بالشروط والضوابط المحددة في ترخيصها#الداخلية_قطر #الأمن_الوقائي pic.twitter.com/KERMgJWJvb — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) August 21, 2023

“The campaigns resulted in the arrest of 251 suspects at those shops for committing violations, some related to public morals and others in violation of the terms and conditions specified in their licenses,” the ministry statement said.

Qatari authorities have taken legal action against the suspects, the ministry added.