How long can Hayya cardholders remain in Qatar post World Cup?

The Hayya card served as an entry permit for international visitors to enter Qatar during the tournament from November 1 to December 23, 2022.

Qatar has reinstated visa-on-arrival policies, replacing Hayya card requirements imposed during the country’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup, as the deadline for those in the country looms closer.

Visitors from over 95 countries can now enter and explore new attractions that were opened in preparation for the tournament in the Gulf state.

Throughout the sporting event, authorities only allowed Hayya cardholders to enter the country through air, land, and maritime borders. However, travel requirements have now resumed to pre-existing procedures.

Hayya cardholders already in Qatar can remain in the country until 23 January 2023, the ministry confirmed in September. Those who want to stay in Qatar must have a valid hotel reservation for the duration of their stay.

Travellers from eligible countries can now obtain a visa waiver upon arrival in Qatar by presenting a passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.

Nationalities of around 40 countries can obtain free visas on arrival for a period of (90) days which cannot be extended.

Citizens of Qatar’s neighbouring countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and UAE – will continue to enjoy visa free entry into the nation, if they have a passport with at least six months of validity.

Some of the football tournament’s most recognisable hotspots are still open and ready to welcome guests from around the world in Qatar.

“Looking back at the end of a truly remarkable month of celebrations, we are so proud to have hosted some of the year’s most memorable moments,” Haya Al-Noami, Head of Promotions Sector at Qatar Tourism, said.

“We are confident that Qatar’s iconic attractions, warmth and openness, and infectious enthusiasm will continue to draw in visitors and residents toward the end of the year and into the next.”