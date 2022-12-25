School bell rings as Qatar students head back to classrooms following World Cup pause

Most students return again to school after a month-long break.

Public schools in Qatar kicked off the start of the 2022–23 academic year’s second semester on Sunday, following a month-long break due to the World Cup.

More than 500 public and private schools are expected to welcome more than 350,000 students back for the new academic year.

All schools, including private schools, were closed earlier than usual to accomodate the month-long tournament.

مع بداية الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام الدراسي 2023/2022م؛ نرحب بعودة المعلمين الكرام وكافة الطواقم الإدارية والعاملين بالوزارة، ونتمنى لهم النجاح والتوفيق في إيصال رسالتهم السامية.#بالعلم_نبني_قطر#انطلاقه_نحو_التفوق pic.twitter.com/bZNMabBgRf — وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) December 25, 2022

However, public schools have since made preparations to welcome students back as per instructions from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

“With the beginning of the second semester of the academic year 2022/2023 AD, we welcome the return of honourable teachers and all the administrative staff and employees of the ministry, and we wish them success in delivering their lofty message,” the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said in a tweet on Sunday.

The institutes have also given parents access to class schedules.

Public schools are open every day from 7am to 12:45pm with Thursdays as an exception, in which schools are in session until only 12:30pm.

“We would like to remind you that the school will reopen for students from December 25, 2022,” a primary school said in a text message to parents.

“Adhere to the school uniform, ensure personal hygiene (clean clothes, cutting hair and nails). Ensure that there is no absence except with a valid excuse as the school administration will implement the absence policy approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education,” said the primary school in the text message.

Education in Qatar

More than 124,600 Qatari and non-Qatari students attended over 207 public schools, in addition to 68 kindergartens, during the 2019–20 school year, according to the Ministry.

Aside from an integrated curriculum, the Gulf nation also provides specialised curricula and programmes in fields like business, technology, and science, to name a few.

Additionally, the public sector offers a range of specialised educational services for gifted and talented students as well as students with special needs.

Meanwhile, a wide range of private schools are also available as an alternative to government-run schools and are authorised by the ministry

The Ministry mandates that Arabic language, Islamic studies, and Qatari history be included in the curricula of all private schools.