Qatar’s Al Sadd beats Saudi giants Al-Hilal 3-2 at King Salman Club Cup

In their King Salman Club Cup opener, Al Sadd drew against Morocco’s Wydad AC.

Qatar’s Al Sadd got the victory they hoped for after defeating football heavyweights Al Hilal 3-2 in a thrilling face-off in Group B at the King Salman Club Cup.

Anticipated to be a tough match, the Saudis wasted no time marking their presence on the pitch as they struck a goal 10 minutes into the game.

Brazil’s Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira nailed in the opener, surprising the Qataris on the offence.

Maintaining the ball possession throughout the first half of the match, the Saudis left no chance for Qatar to make a comeback until the 40th minute from a goal by Baghdad Bounedjah.

The Algerian striker fixed in a header that captain Hassan Al Haydos gifted through an assist.

After the half, Al Sadd aimed to make it count as Al Hilal struck in several attempts but were far off target.

Headers were the pivotal chance for Qatar as Tarek Salman thrashed in a goal in the 51st minute.

Shot wide by a corner, Salman narrowly caught the ball in the nick of time, putting it up 2-1 against the Saudis.

Famed Arab footballer Salem Al Dawsari got his opportunity at the goal despite missing several chances in the first half.

In the 68th minute of the match, Al Dawsari was awarded a penalty, which he ultimately utilised to set the equaliser for the two teams.

With the match drawing to an end, Qatar’s golden opportunity came as substitute Gonzalo Plata scored Al Sadd’s third goal in stoppage time to end the second half and win the game.

After an unexpected yet deserving win for the Qataris, the star-studded Al Sadd will now face their third opponent in the tournament, Al Ahly Tripoli.

Qatar will take on the Libyan footballers, who have already witnessed two losses at the King Salman Club Cup.